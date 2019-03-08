Local Show bids for fifth win of the season at Fakenham point-to-point

Sa Kaldoun and Rosie Turner (left) are entered in the Ladies Open race at Fakenham this weekend.

The West Norfolk Hunt point-to-point being held on Sunday at Fakenham Racecourse is the only meeting that takes place in Norfolk during the season.

Multimedia and Rupert Stearn, winners at the Fakenham meeting last year, have an entry in the Restricted race this weekend.

There are two pony races from 1.15pm before the first of six point-to-point races at 2pm.

The opening race for veteran/novice riders sees recent winners Local Show, Abbey Lane and Dido entered. Local Show and William Humphrey are looking for their fifth win of the season.

The second race sees Postbridge, a stable companion of Local Show, holding an entry having been beaten in a driving finish by Chapelier at High Easter last week, whilst Silvergrove has been placed in two hunter chases on his return to action following a year out.

Of the five entries received for the Ladies Open, two are provided by the Turner family. Their Sa Kaldoun has been placed in all four start this season, running respectable races behind Laurium, Top Smart and Start Royal.

Tullys Touch is entered in both this race and the Mens Open. The 6-year-old was ridden to victory by Gina Andrews at Garthorpe last time.

Along with Tullys Touch and the aforementioned Silvergrove, the Men’s Open entries include the first and second from last seasons “Restricted Final” Hunter ‘Chase at Stratford, namely Caryto des Brosses and Steeles Terrace.

Caryto des Brosses won a Mixed Open at Garthorpe, on his only start, in a similar time to that achieved by Tullys Touch on the same day.

Multimedia will be in search of a “home” win in the Restricted race for meeting secretary Julia Whales, whilst in the concluding Maiden race, trainer Andrew Pennock could unleash a newcomer to these shores in Champagne Vintage.

- Fakenham racecourse is situated two miles west of the town (sat nav NR21 7NY)

Adults cost £12, with under 16s admitted free. Visit www.pointingea.com for more information.