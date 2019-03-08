Multimedia is a winner for secretary Julia at Fakenham point-to-point

Multimedia and Rupert Stearn were popular winners of the Restricted race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

The number of runners at the West Norfolk Hunt point-to-point in Fakenham exceeded expectations from the original sparse entry, and provided an above average enthusiastic attendance with plenty of action, writes Mike Ashby.

Sa Kaldoun and Rosie Turner on the way to victory in the Ladies Open race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Sa Kaldoun and Rosie Turner on the way to victory in the Ladies Open race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

There was a highlight too for secretary Julia Whales, as her horse Multimedia won the Restricted race to follow up victory at the corresponding meeting last year.

Multimedia requires better ground and it was perfectly provided by the availability of Fakenham's irrigation system.

The nine-year-old looked booked for second place as Bullsempire and Richard Collinson took command approaching the last, but Multimedia and his jockey Rupert Stearn were not to be denied and ran on strongly to win by three quarters of a length.

Stearn, after his winning double last weekend, scored another victory in the concluding Maiden on Broadwater. This saw Stearn at his best after the pairing had scrambled over the first few obstacles.

They then started working in unison and were full of running heading out on the final circuit. They collared the newcomer Champagne Vintage approaching the second last and took the honours.

The first two races were won in stylish fashion, using front-running tactics from two promising additions to the jockey ranks.

Lucy Hammond and Ronava jumped splendidly throughout and never looked like being caught in the opening race. Another similar game plan was executed by Meisha Micklewright on Love Manhattan. This was Meisha's fourth win whilst Lucy was riding her second career winner.

Both the Open races were three runner affairs. The Men's event went to Caryto Des Brosses, who according to jockey Dale Peters is “the real deal” and they now head to the Cheltenham Hunter 'Chase meeting.

Sa Kaldoun must be fast becoming Rosie Turner's favourite racehorse. The pairing completed their fourth win together when rallying, after the last, to beat the favourite Tullys Touch.

Ronava and Lucy Hammond won the Veteran & Novice Riders Condition race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Ronava and Lucy Hammond won the Veteran & Novice Riders Condition race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Darren Thomas, knocked unconscious by Racing Eagle's fall, was taken to hospital but given the all clear and able to return home.