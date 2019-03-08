Classic Blues over Easter – Wark bags hat-trick against Canaries, plus Sir Bobby's return
PUBLISHED: 05:00 19 April 2019
Archant
We take a look back at some famous Easter Weekend games for the Blues...
BOBBY ROBSON RETURN: Ipswich moved into third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle in 2001, thanks to a Marcus Stewart spot kick as as former boss Bobby Robson made his return to Portman Road for the first time as the Newcastle manager.
EASTER MONDAY WIN: Sir Bobby Robson Day' was celebrated at Portman Road as goals from Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws saw the Blues to a big 3-1 home victory against Newcastle United in 2017.
DERBY DAY WINS: John Wark scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Norwich 4-2 at Portman Road in the East Anglia Derby in 1980, while Town also beat Norwich 1-0 in 1977 and 1979 at Portman Road.
SIX-GOAL THRILLER: In April 2007, the Blues thrashed Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road with five different goalscorers to make it three wins in a row in the league.