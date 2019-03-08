Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Classic Blues over Easter – Wark bags hat-trick against Canaries, plus Sir Bobby's return

PUBLISHED: 05:00 19 April 2019

John Wark scored a hat-trick against Norwich in the 4-2 win at Portman Road in April 1980

John Wark scored a hat-trick against Norwich in the 4-2 win at Portman Road in April 1980

Archant

We take a look back at some famous Easter Weekend games for the Blues...

Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring Town's third in the 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Ipswich Town v Newcastle United (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 April 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEmyr Huws wheels away after scoring Town's third in the 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Ipswich Town v Newcastle United (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 April 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BOBBY ROBSON RETURN: Ipswich moved into third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle in 2001, thanks to a Marcus Stewart spot kick as as former boss Bobby Robson made his return to Portman Road for the first time as the Newcastle manager.

Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle back in 2017. Picture: STEVE WALLERTown fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle back in 2017. Picture: STEVE WALLER

EASTER MONDAY WIN: Sir Bobby Robson Day' was celebrated at Portman Road as goals from Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws saw the Blues to a big 3-1 home victory against Newcastle United in 2017.

Marcus Stewart scores from the penalty spot against Newcastle in April 2001Marcus Stewart scores from the penalty spot against Newcastle in April 2001

DERBY DAY WINS: John Wark scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Norwich 4-2 at Portman Road in the East Anglia Derby in 1980, while Town also beat Norwich 1-0 in 1977 and 1979 at Portman Road.

Francis Jeffers was among the scorers as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007Francis Jeffers was among the scorers as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007

SIX-GOAL THRILLER: In April 2007, the Blues thrashed Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road with five different goalscorers to make it three wins in a row in the league.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 re-opens after three-car crash causes traffic chaos

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Good Friday set to be Suffolk And Essex’s hottest day of the year

Kai and Alfie Cook enjoying their ice creams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘All four games are must-win games’ – U’s Saunders

Sam Saunders, set for his U's home debut against Grimsby this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Classic Blues over Easter – Wark bags hat-trick against Canaries, plus Sir Bobby’s return

John Wark scored a hat-trick against Norwich in the 4-2 win at Portman Road in April 1980

Mike’s Moments! Witches trump the Aces, Cameron Heeps, what a atmosphere! Mike Bacon gives his verdict...

From the left, Danny King, Kenneth Bjerre and Jake Allen head for the first bend in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists