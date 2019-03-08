Nostalgia

Classic Blues over Easter – Wark bags hat-trick against Canaries, plus Sir Bobby's return

John Wark scored a hat-trick against Norwich in the 4-2 win at Portman Road in April 1980 Archant

We take a look back at some famous Easter Weekend games for the Blues...

Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring Town's third in the 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Ipswich Town v Newcastle United (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 April 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring Town's third in the 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Ipswich Town v Newcastle United (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 April 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BOBBY ROBSON RETURN: Ipswich moved into third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle in 2001, thanks to a Marcus Stewart spot kick as as former boss Bobby Robson made his return to Portman Road for the first time as the Newcastle manager.

Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle back in 2017. Picture: STEVE WALLER Town fans celebrate as Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring to give Town a 3-1 victory over Newcastle back in 2017. Picture: STEVE WALLER

EASTER MONDAY WIN: Sir Bobby Robson Day' was celebrated at Portman Road as goals from Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws saw the Blues to a big 3-1 home victory against Newcastle United in 2017.

Marcus Stewart scores from the penalty spot against Newcastle in April 2001 Marcus Stewart scores from the penalty spot against Newcastle in April 2001

DERBY DAY WINS: John Wark scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Norwich 4-2 at Portman Road in the East Anglia Derby in 1980, while Town also beat Norwich 1-0 in 1977 and 1979 at Portman Road.

Francis Jeffers was among the scorers as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007 Francis Jeffers was among the scorers as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007

SIX-GOAL THRILLER: In April 2007, the Blues thrashed Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road with five different goalscorers to make it three wins in a row in the league.