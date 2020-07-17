E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals football crowds could return in October with ‘pilot’ events planned

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed football fans could return to stadiums by October. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed football fans could return to stadiums by October. Picture: PA

Archant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed he expects football supporters to be able to return to stadiums ‘from October’.

All football was halted in England from March 13 due to the coronavirus crisis before the Premier League and Championship returned in June, with games played in empty grounds.

Ipswich Town’s League One season was cancelled, however, with final standings decided using a points-per-game formula and the third and fourth-tier play-offs played out behind-closed-doors.

Discussions continue regarding a start date for next season, with September 12 the most likely, with the Prime Minister hoping crowds will soon follow as the government plan test events in the coming weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Mr Johnson said: “We will pilot larger gatherings in venues like sports stadiums with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn,” said Johnson on Friday.

MORE: Ipswich Town’s stance on salary cap proposals outlined by O’Neill

“From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadiums.

“Again, these changes must be done in a Covid-secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

Those potential pilot events are said to inlcude the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, starting on July 31, the County Championship cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval on July 26, the Glorious Goodwood race meeting between July 28 and August 1.

Any return to stadiums would be subject to social distancing measures, with Ipswich already discussing how they would allow fans to return safely by using separate entrances and potentially assigning staggered times to enter Portman Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Face of company’ betrayed boss with £8k butter scam

Stuart Clarke fraudulently sold stocks of butter belonging to his company at knockdown prices Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Views sought as resort prepares to extend town centre shopping street closure

Barriers prevent traffic entering Hamilton Road at Cobbold Road to protect shoppers Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals football crowds could return in October with ‘pilot’ events planned

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed football fans could return to stadiums by October. Picture: PA

Ipswich girl, 7, escapes school to visit grandmother a mile away

Mkenna, who escaped Murrayfield Primary School to visit her grandmother's house one mile away Picture: KELSEY WATLING

Used electric car batteries used to create campus energy store

An artist's impression of The Hold at the University of Suffolk campus in Ipswich Picture: PRS ARCHITECTS