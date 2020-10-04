‘Fans get massively carried away when we win and then go to the other extreme when we don’t’ - ITFC fans’ Twitter thoughts

Jon Nolan grabbed the Town goal as Ipswich drew with MK Dons on Saturday. Here are a few thoughts from Town’s Twitter Army.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans get massively carried away when we win and then go to the other extreme when we don't. Wasn't a good 2nd half performance today but an away point is still okay nonetheless. Constant injuries should be the only major concern right now #itfc — Martin F (@PakefieldITFC) October 3, 2020

Town fans were left with mixed views after Town’s draw at MK Dons.

Some were happy with the point, others not so.

Town are unbeaten in League One with three wins and a draw from their opening four games.

#ITFC Where did we go wrong yesterday.Just couldnt seem to get ball and keep possession.I dont believe the MK midfield are better than ours. — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) October 4, 2020

10 men or not we were way off it today #itfc — Jordz. (@Hockz1) October 3, 2020

#ITFC we've got 10 points from 4 games but listening to some of our fans you'd think we were bottom of the league. So we struggled today but we got a point. Why can't we get behind the team. I'm sick of the whinging about the owner/manager/injuries just get behind the team end of — Tom Lawrence (@TomLawr12312592) October 3, 2020

You may also want to watch:

#ITFC we've got 10 points from 4 games but listening to some of our fans you'd think we were bottom of the league. So we struggled today but we got a point. Why can't we get behind the team. I'm sick of the whinging about the owner/manager/injuries just get behind the team end of — Tom Lawrence (@TomLawr12312592) October 3, 2020

Woeful. Very little threat. No ability to keep the ball and very little intensity in the press. Lucky to come away with a point. Not sure why we made our last 2 subs so early when it only required Downes for Bishop. Nsiala was excellent. #itfc — Alex Bocking (@Bocko91) October 3, 2020