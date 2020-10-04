‘Fans get massively carried away when we win and then go to the other extreme when we don’t’ - ITFC fans’ Twitter thoughts
04 October, 2020 - 14:30
Jon Nolan grabbed the Town goal as Ipswich drew with MK Dons on Saturday. Here are a few thoughts from Town’s Twitter Army.
Town fans were left with mixed views after Town’s draw at MK Dons.
Some were happy with the point, others not so.
Town are unbeaten in League One with three wins and a draw from their opening four games.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.