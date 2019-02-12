Opinion

‘Kind of performance that gives great encouragement and hope for next season’ - Town fans react to draw with Derby

Ipswich Town held Derby County and ex-Blues striker Martyn Waghorn to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this evening’s encouraging 1-1 draw at home to Derby County - and it’s fair to say that most were impressed.

Former Town loanee Tom Lawrence scored inside two minutes, but Jon Nolan came off the bench to equalise for Town and earn a battling point at Portman Road,

MATCH REPORT: Ipswich Town 1-1 Derby County

The result sees the Blues end a four-game run of defeats, with free-falling Stoke City visiting Portman Road on Saturday.

