‘Kind of performance that gives great encouragement and hope for next season’ - Town fans react to draw with Derby

PUBLISHED: 23:12 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:12 13 February 2019

Ipswich Town held Derby County and ex-Blues striker Martyn Waghorn to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town held Derby County and ex-Blues striker Martyn Waghorn to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this evening’s encouraging 1-1 draw at home to Derby County - and it’s fair to say that most were impressed.

Former Town loanee Tom Lawrence scored inside two minutes, but Jon Nolan came off the bench to equalise for Town and earn a battling point at Portman Road,

MATCH REPORT: Ipswich Town 1-1 Derby County

The result sees the Blues end a four-game run of defeats, with free-falling Stoke City visiting Portman Road on Saturday.

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Kind of performance that gives great encouragement and hope for next season’ - Town fans react to draw with Derby

Ipswich Town held Derby County and ex-Blues striker Martyn Waghorn to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the supporters. We’re well in the fight’ – Lambert on home draw with Derby

Paul Lambert was proud of his team after the Blues' 1-1 draw with Derby County. Picture: PA

Player Ratings: Young midfield trio drive Ipswich forward in impressive display

Richard Keogh and Flynn Downes battle for the ball in the first half of the Ipswich Town v Derby County (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 13 February 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Leiston beat Lowestoft on penalties in cup thriller

Byron Lawrence was on target for Leiston in their win over Lowestoft in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: JAMES BASS
