‘If we play like that next season we’ll get 144 points’ - Town fans react to Forest draw

PUBLISHED: 18:33 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 16 March 2019

Nottingham Forest score a first half equaliser, in this goal mouth scramble. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nottingham Forest score a first half equaliser, in this goal mouth scramble. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

The Blue secured their sixth 1-1 in seven games this afternoon, with Collin Quaner opening the scoring before Molla Wague equalised for Forest before the break.

Ipswich were the better side in the second half, with the home crowd fully behind them, but they weren’t able to take their chances on an afternoon where the home support showed their frustration at the performance of referee Keith Stroud.

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Gentle giant? Hmm. Why it’s not the whole story about The Suffolk Punch

Working with horses is really the same as training children and dogs, says Bruce Smith. You start from a very young age and youve got to be firm with them - not cruel, obviously  but also praise. The horse will know from your voice whether youre pleased with it or not. If you show youre nervous, youve got a problem. Shown here are Suffolk Horses from The Suffolk Punch Trust at Hollesley, near Woodbridge. www.thesuffolkpunchtrust.co.uk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest

Jon Nolan dives in to head the ball but couldn't direct it into the back of the net. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Can you identify these seven men caught on CCTV?

Can you help identify these men? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ratings: Player grades as Edwards, Pennington and Chalobah impress in another Ipswich draw

Gwion Edwards crosses for Collin Quaner (not pictured) to score Town's goal in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
