‘If we play like that next season we’ll get 144 points’ - Town fans react to Forest draw

Nottingham Forest score a first half equaliser, in this goal mouth scramble. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

The Blue secured their sixth 1-1 in seven games this afternoon, with Collin Quaner opening the scoring before Molla Wague equalised for Forest before the break.

Ipswich were the better side in the second half, with the home crowd fully behind them, but they weren’t able to take their chances on an afternoon where the home support showed their frustration at the performance of referee Keith Stroud.

