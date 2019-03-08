Opinion
'Long time since fans were this happy' - Blues supporters react to 3-0 win against Shrewsbury
PUBLISHED: 19:13 31 August 2019
Ipswich Town moved two points clear at the top of the League One table following a 3-0 win against Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road this afternoon. Here's what the fans said.
Early goals from Kayden Jackson (2) and James Norwood (pen 10) put the Blues in the driving seat, with Shrews forward Shaun Whalley then seeing red (37).
Flynn Downes' diving header, at the end of a super team move, sealed victory in the second half (69).
Here's what Blues fans had to say on a third successive win.