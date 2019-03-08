Video
#GAMEDAY: 'My heart is still going now!' - Watch Town's fans' video verdict on 1-0 win at Fleewtood
PUBLISHED: 16:01 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 06 October 2019
Ipswich Town extended their lead at the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town yesterday.
The EADT and Ipswich Star's video specialist Ross Halls joined 1,100 Blues supporters in making the long trip to the Fylde coast, getting their thoughts on camera pre and post-match.
Here are some of the sights and sounds from Highbury Stadium.