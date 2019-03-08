E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

#GAMEDAY: 'My heart is still going now!' - Watch Town's fans' video verdict on 1-0 win at Fleewtood

PUBLISHED: 16:01 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 06 October 2019

Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town extended their lead at the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Fleetwood Town yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

The EADT and Ipswich Star's video specialist Ross Halls joined 1,100 Blues supporters in making the long trip to the Fylde coast, getting their thoughts on camera pre and post-match.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from Highbury Stadium.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Probe in triple murder launched as three men found dead in street

Wellesley Road remains closed as officers continue their investigations Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Heavy rain sparks flooding as drivers urged to only make essential journeys

There has been a significant problem with flooding in Felixstowe today Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

WATCH: Take a rare look behind the scenes at Sizewell B - Suffolk’s nuclear power station

Katie Bannister is a control room engineer and reactor operator Sizewell B Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fundraisers top £10,000 for family after fatal fire

Firefighters tackle a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pipe down Sutton... History remembers winners, not participants

The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists