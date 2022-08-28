Match Report
Holland's highlight reel goal caps win for Seasiders
Stuart Daynes
- Credit: Stefan Peck
Isthmian North
Felixstowe & Walton United 2
Basildon United 0
Felixstowe & Walton United extended their unbeaten start in the Isthmian North with a comfortable home victory.
A quiet first half burst into life on 36 minutes, Lamell Howell weaving his way forward to beat four players and score a superb individual goal.
Felixstowe couldn’t find a second despite some glorious opportunities, Zak Brown rounding the goalkeeper but seeing his effort cleared off the line, the closest they came.
Basildon spurned their best chance to equalise on the stroke of half-time but Jumo shot wide.
The Seasiders controlled the second half and should have wrapped up the points with excellent chances for Aitkens, Warren and Brown before Callum Harrison struck the crossbar on 73 minutes.
The home faithful were rewarded for their patience on 75 minutes, captain Billy Holland lobbing the goalkeeper from the halfway line to send the crowd into raptures.