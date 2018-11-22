Seasiders can’t afford to take lowly Witham lightly as they look for victory this weeekend

Josh Kerridge: Caption: Deputising with great effect at the back. Photo: STAN BASTON Archant

Should any Felixstowe fan wish to cast their mind back to the 25th of September, they will recall that the visitors were Soham Town Rangers who found themselves, at that time, occupying the bottom rung of The Bostik North ladder, writes Barry Grossmith.

Despite this fact, Soham took three points home with them to Cambridgeshire, following a 3-1 win at The Goldstar Ground.

This weekend’s visitors are Witham Town, who are the current bottom side in the league. Hopefully lessons will have been learnt.

For The Seasiders, last Saturday’s win at Basildon means the club sit 10th in the league at present and another three points should see them firmly established in the top half of the table.

A win will confirm that early signs of consistency are beginning to show.

Speaking earlier in the week, joint boss Kevin O’Donnell said: “Witham is another tricky game for us, but after last week’s battling result against Basildon we need to ensure that we go into this game with the correct focus.

“We had them watched against Tilbury on Tuesday night.”

This time last year Felixstowe sat proudly at the top of The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Promotion to Bostik North has brought with it challenges which everyone at the club acknowledges, not least of all joint boss Ian Watson.

“It has taken time for our squad to adjust to our new level but we proved on Saturday that we can work hard to graft a result,” he said.

“We have played Soham this season when they were down the bottom and they beat us, so we can take no side lightly in The Bostik North.”

On the plus side, there is real competition for places in the team. Josh Kerridge has deputised well in the back four recently, Jack Ainsley likewise up front and in a deeper role, while Sam Ford, soon to leave the club Australia-bound, is the form man with four goals in the last two matches.

Hopes are high that as Christmas approaches so too does sight of the play-off places.