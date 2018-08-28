Sunshine and Showers

Spotlight on the Felixstowe parkrun: freezing conditions fail to deter parkrunners

PUBLISHED: 13:26 03 February 2019

Runners make their way along the flat 5K course on Felixstowe seafront during Saturday's Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we focus on the Felixstowe parkrun which braved the cold blast

Runners wrap up warm during Saturday's very cold Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Freezing conditions greeted the 136 brave runners, joggers and walkers who tackled the 43rd staging of the Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday, to say nothing of the fantastic volunteers who endured the weather on the seafront.

Amazingly, there were several runners enjoying their first taste of parkrun. These first timers were Graham Maguire Smith, Mike Horgan, Michael Collins, Mollie Kendall, Ellen Collins and Liz Whitlum.

At the front of the pack, Jack Wilkinson flew around the one-lap course, on the promenade, in a personal best time of 17mins 26secs. Likewise, runner-up Aidan Coughlin celebrated a PB for the course of 17:56.

Darren Shepherd, of Framlingham Flyers, was third in 18:11, ahead of Ipswich JAFFA’s Ian Elden, who rattled up his 164th parkrun with a PB of 18:25.

Dogs as well as runners enjoy taking part in the Felixstowe parkrun, which held its 43rd event on Saturday. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Natalie Johnston was the first female in 21:35, followed by Sarah Fitch (22:00), whose inspired idea it was to establish the Felixstowe parkrun in the first place.

