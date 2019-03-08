Gavin leads home the field at Capel 5

Tony Gavin, on his way to victory in the Capel 5 on Sunday. Picture: KEITH BORRETT Archant

Tony Gavin continued his fine first half of 2019 by winning the annual Capel 5, a five-mile race held from Capel St Mary playing fields on Sunday.

Adam Wade, approaches the finish of the Capel 5, in second spot. Picture: KEITH BORRETT Adam Wade, approaches the finish of the Capel 5, in second spot. Picture: KEITH BORRETT

There were 130 finishers on this undulating out-and-back course, which was last year won by international runner Helen Davies in a scorching 28:13, ahead of her husband Gavin Davies. The event is organised by Capel Cheetahs.

Gavin, a member of Felixstowe Road Runners, was first home in 28mins 10secs, finishing 23 seconds clear of runner-up Adam Wade, of Ipswich JAFFA.

A busy Gavin has had a productive last few weeks, winning the Kirton Friday Five, finishing sixth at the Framlingham Flyers Five and then finishing a runner-up to Andrew Southwood at last Friday's Sudbury Joggers Five. He clocked 2:40:10 at the London Marathon in April.

Dan Widdowson, of Ipswich Tri Club, took third in 29:09, while Carl Baker and JAFFA over-50 veteran Wilfred Campbell were the others to break the 30-minute barrier. Baker repeated his fourth spot from last year.

Michelle Van Looy was the first female finisher in 34:40, with Colchester Harriers' veteran Debbie Cattermole second in 36:35.

Meanwhile, this Friday sees the fourth race in this summer's Friday Five Series - the Bury Friday Five - at Nowton Park. The main senior race starts at 7.30pm, although there are two junior events at 6.50pm (under-nines and under-sevens) and 7.10pm (Under- 11s/13s/15s).

The final two races in the series are at Stowmarket (June 28) and Great Bentley (July 5).

Results

Capel 5-mile:

Top 20 men: 1 T Gavin 28:10; 2 A Wade 28:33; 3 D Widdowson 29:09; 4 C Baker 29:16; 5 W Campbell 29:57; 6 A Smy 30:04; 7 D Sheppard 30:22; 8 M Bennett 30:29; 9 S Burdett 30:49; 10 R Bumphrey 31:00.

11 C James 31;08; 12 C Regan 32:10; 13 C Woolener 32:11; 14 R Flutter 32:16; 15 R Harper 32:38; 16 W De'ath 32:41; 17 C Seymour 32:48; 18 P Osborne 33:25; 19 M Maycock 33:36; 20 T Knightley 33:51.

Leading ladies 1 M Van Looy 34:40; 2 D Cattermole 36:35; 3 H Taylor 36:52; 4 M Komorowska 39:12; 5 S Bumphrey 39:26. 6 S Heath 39:47; 7 M Paveley 41:05.