Felixstowe through to final of Suffolk Premier Cup

The sign says 'please keep out of the goal,' but Felixstowe ignored that to score three goals against Stowmarket Town, including an opener from Joe Francis, who is pictured here (red shirt) alongside Stow keeper Callum Robinson. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Felixstowe & Walton United 3 Stowmarket Town 0

Goalmouth action as Stowmarket keeper Callum Robinson prepares to deal with a cross, with Felixstowe's Joe Francis in the thick of the action, during the first half of the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final at Millfield. Picture: CARL MARSTON

A slick header by Joe Francis, and a clinical brace from Liam Hillyard, eased Felixstowe & Walton United through to the final of the Suffolk Premier Cup at Hadleigh United’s Millfield tonight.

The Seasiders struck twice just before half-time, and Hillyard then killed off this semi-final tie with an 84th minute rocket.

They will play Leiston in the final, at Portman Road on Wednesday, May 8.

It was a very cagey opening, with many passes going astray, although ironically it was Stowmarket who had the lion’s share of possession, until the Seasiders took control before the break.

A 10th minute header by Miles Powell looped over the bar from the first corner of the game, as Felixstowe searched for an early strike, but it was their Thurlow Nunn Premier opponents who created the first clear-cut chance on 16 minutes.

A swift break, prompted by skipper Ollie Brown’s kick upfield and Josh Mayhew’s flick-on, enabled Ollie Canfer to surge through on goal, but his low shot was well blocked by keeper Jack Spurling.

The Seasiders should have broken the deadlock, midway through the first period. Powell strode down the right flank and squared for an unmarked Francis, whose first shot was blocked at point blank range by Callum Robinson. The follow-up from Francis slid wide of the far post.

At the other end, Baker pulled a shot across goal and wide of the far upright, on 26 minutes, but the Seasiders struck twice before half-time to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Francis put them 1-0 up with a deft header, from Ethan Clarke’s 39th minute corner, and that advantage should really have been doubled just two minutes later when Joe Bloomfield skied Clarke’s accurate low cross over the bar from a great position.

However, it was soon 2-0, thanks to Hillyard’s superb solo goal on 45 minutes. The Felixstowe striker turned expertly inside the box before arrowing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, beating Robinson at his near post.

Stow looked for an early response in the second period, and Josh Mayhew peppered the target with a couple of long-range efforts before Hillyard bagged the Seasiders’ killer third with a cracking shot from 20 yards out.