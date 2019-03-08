Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Felixstowe through to final of Suffolk Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:09 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:09 26 March 2019

The sign says 'please keep out of the goal,' but Felixstowe ignored that to score three goals against Stowmarket Town, including an opener from Joe Francis, who is pictured here (red shirt) alongside Stow keeper Callum Robinson. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The sign says 'please keep out of the goal,' but Felixstowe ignored that to score three goals against Stowmarket Town, including an opener from Joe Francis, who is pictured here (red shirt) alongside Stow keeper Callum Robinson. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton United 3 Stowmarket Town 0

A slick header by Joe Francis, and a clinical brace from Liam Hillyard, eased Felixstowe & Walton United through to the final of the Suffolk Premier Cup at Hadleigh United’s Millfield tonight.

The Seasiders struck twice just before half-time, and Hillyard then killed off this semi-final tie with an 84th minute rocket.

They will play Leiston in the final, at Portman Road on Wednesday, May 8.

It was a very cagey opening, with many passes going astray, although ironically it was Stowmarket who had the lion’s share of possession, until the Seasiders took control before the break.

A 10th minute header by Miles Powell looped over the bar from the first corner of the game, as Felixstowe searched for an early strike, but it was their Thurlow Nunn Premier opponents who created the first clear-cut chance on 16 minutes.

A swift break, prompted by skipper Ollie Brown’s kick upfield and Josh Mayhew’s flick-on, enabled Ollie Canfer to surge through on goal, but his low shot was well blocked by keeper Jack Spurling.

The Seasiders should have broken the deadlock, midway through the first period. Powell strode down the right flank and squared for an unmarked Francis, whose first shot was blocked at point blank range by Callum Robinson. The follow-up from Francis slid wide of the far post.

At the other end, Baker pulled a shot across goal and wide of the far upright, on 26 minutes, but the Seasiders struck twice before half-time to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Francis put them 1-0 up with a deft header, from Ethan Clarke’s 39th minute corner, and that advantage should really have been doubled just two minutes later when Joe Bloomfield skied Clarke’s accurate low cross over the bar from a great position.

However, it was soon 2-0, thanks to Hillyard’s superb solo goal on 45 minutes. The Felixstowe striker turned expertly inside the box before arrowing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, beating Robinson at his near post.

Stow looked for an early response in the second period, and Josh Mayhew peppered the target with a couple of long-range efforts before Hillyard bagged the Seasiders’ killer third with a cracking shot from 20 yards out.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Felixstowe through to final of Suffolk Premier Cup

The sign says 'please keep out of the goal,' but Felixstowe ignored that to score three goals against Stowmarket Town, including an opener from Joe Francis, who is pictured here (red shirt) alongside Stow keeper Callum Robinson. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ipswich Witches v Leicester Lions.... Big meeting preview

Cameron Heeps. Wasn't born when Chris Louis was riding in the National League. Listen to the podcast! PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich crash victim identified as Polish tourist visiting from Norway

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Jive Aces swing onto the New Wolsey stage for Mother’s Day

The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the New Wolsey Theatre Photo: Jive Aces
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists