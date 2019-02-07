AFC Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton... Big preview and quotes from Watson, Bloomfield and Morsley

Felixstowe's defence will have to work hard to maintain its impressive run of three clean sheets in Saturday’s clash at AFC Sudbury Photo: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

Felixstowe & Walton travel to AFC Sudbury on Saturday full of confidence with three wins on the bounce and no goals conceded during that period, writes Barry Grossmith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both clubs find themselves on 34 points in Bostik North, although The Seasiders have played two more games.

Seasiders first-team boss, Ian Watson, spoke after Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Soham Town Rangers: “We go into Saturday’s game full of confidence after our best run of results since we have been promoted, playing some good football.

“We are looking forward to the game at Sudbury as the playing surface suits our style of football and, let’s not forget, like Soham, they beat us at home this season so we want to avenge that defeat.

“The squad are playing for the shirts they wear now and it shows in the extra edge we have to our game.

“We’re particularly looking forward to testing ourselves again against local rivals who have been established at this level for some time.”

Whilst promotion via the play-offs might be a big ask for Felixstowe & Walton, everyone at the club is enjoying the current run of form which has seen the side lift themselves away from the lower reaches of the league into a position a little more comfortable.

Assistant boss, Danny Bloomfield is happy with the recent turn in fortunes and, speaking earlier in the week, made his feelings clear: “Ian (Watty) Watson and I are happy with the progress being made both on the pitch and around it.

“We’ve raised expectations within the group because we have the capabilities here and I believe we are now starting to see the potential of this squad.

“We’re all enjoying the process and will keep working hard in order to continue improving.”

“We face a different and tough test on Saturday with playing on a fantastic 4G surface against one of the biggest clubs in the area, but we’re all looking forward to the game.”

Henry Barley, on loan from Ipswich Town, impressed on his full debut on Tuesday night, and competition for places is now getting serious.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley saw his side’s game on Tuesday night called off because of electrical problems at King’s Marsh.

It is now a fortnight since Sudbury last took to the pitch.

MORE: Choose one of 13 NON LEAGUE PODCASTS, including Ian Watson and Mark Morsley

“Having now not played for two weeks it will be important that the lads are focused to get a fast start,” he said.

“The Seasiders are one of the form sides and certainly since Danny Bloomfields arrival as assistant manager they are looking the real deal; I am sure have their eyes on a late run for the play offs.

“For us we need to find that solidness in possession that has been our hallmark this season and see where that takes us.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Long has taken over as the new chairman of AFC Sudbury.

He takes over from Phil Turner who had announced his intention to stand down from the role he has held over three long spells since the club’s inception in 1999 at the end of the season. Turner has been appointed Club President.