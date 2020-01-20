Seasiders deliver improved display but lose seven-goal thriller at Aveley

Ollie Canfer raises his arm aloft after giving the Seasiders a third minute lead against Aveley, at Parkside. Picture: THOAMS BRADFORD Archant

Aveley 4 Felixstowe & Walton United 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ollie Canfer, left, is congratulated by team-mate Henry Barley after giving the Seasiders an early lead at Aveley. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Ollie Canfer, left, is congratulated by team-mate Henry Barley after giving the Seasiders an early lead at Aveley. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Felixstowe & Walton United shocked high-flying Aveley with an early goal, at Parkside tonight, only for the Essex hosts to rally strongly to move joint top of the league with Maldon & Tiptree, in front of a crowd of 191.

Ollie Canfer drilled the Seasiders into a third minute lead, and although Aveley were 2-1 up at the break through George Sykes (35) and a Stuart Ainsley own goal (41), Stuart Boardley's men levelled via George Clarke in the 79th minute.

However, hopes of earning a vital point, in their battle against relegation, were quashed by late goals from Sykes and Alex Akrofi, Clarke netting a consolation deep into injury-time.

The Seasiders enjoyed the perfect start, taking the lead after just three minutes via Canfer's accurate strike.

The main stand at Aveley FC's new Parkside ground, before last night's match against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: CARL MARSTON The main stand at Aveley FC's new Parkside ground, before last night's match against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: CARL MARSTON

Canfer caught the Millers cold by getting beyond the defence and steering his right-footed shot in at the far corner of the net, and this was an early lead which the Suffolk visitors comfortably protected for the first half-hour.

They were rarely troubled until a mistake by Jack Spurling enabled Aveley to level in the 35th minute. Keeper Spurling advanced out of his six-yard box to meet a free-kick, but never got near the ball and Sykes pounced to drill the loose ball past a sea of players.

Felixstowe had a 38th minute goal ruled out for offside, just three minutes later, and they found themselves trailing to a 41st minute own goal by Ainsley.

You may also want to watch:

Akrofi did the damage with a strong run and dangerous cross from the right flank, which left-back Ainsley could only divert into his own net.

The Seasiders had a great chance to equalise in the 51st minute, only for Jordan Matthews to balloon his attempted lob over the bar, with home keeper David Hughes well off his line.

Six minutes later and Aveley came close to extending their lead. Tom Richardson looked certain to score at the far post, but his goal-bound shot was deflected over the bar by Ainsley.

The visitors kept plugging away, and they grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 79th minute when keeper Hughes flapped at a corner, allowing Clarke to poke home the rebound with precision.

However, two minutes later and they were trailing again. Spurling did well to beat away a fierce drive by Akrofi, but Sykes was on hand to smash home the loose ball.

And Aveley made the game safe when Akrofi managed to squeeze home a shot from close-in, on 86 minutes, Clarke replying with virtually the last kick of the game.

AVELEY: Hughes, Nzengo, Mvemba, Goode (sub Bragg, 87), Gibbs, Mochalski, Allen, Ngandu, Sykes, Richardson (sub Reid, 83), Akrofi. Unused subs: Martin, Dunn, Chawner.

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED: Spurling, Bennett, Ainsley, Wiggins (sub Hanson, 88), Knights, Kerridge, Barley (sub Clifford, 88), Matthews, Canfer, Clarke, Powell (sub Yaxley, 70). Unused subs: Schaar, Newman.

Attendance: 191