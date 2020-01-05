E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Struggling Seasiders salvage a point thanks to a dramatic late fightback against Soham

PUBLISHED: 10:49 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 05 January 2020

Ollie Canfer on the attack for Felixstowe & Walton United, against Soham on Saturday. Picture: MICK WARD

Felixstowe & Walton United 2 Soham Town Rangers 2

Felixstowe & Walton United's Stuart Ainsley lets fly from outside the area. Picture: MICK WARDFelixstowe & Walton United's Stuart Ainsley lets fly from outside the area. Picture: MICK WARD

It was an amazing finale that saw Felixstowe & Walton United salvage a crucial point from the depths of despair, after what had been a wretched performance watched by 257 spectators at The Goldstar Ground on Saturday.

The game as a spectacle will be quickly forgotten, but the fightback will be remembered for the goals scored by Joseph Yaxley and Oliver Canfer, and also the individual contribution from substitute Henry Barley, which rescued the afternoon.

Felixstowe remain in a perilous 18th position with their close rivals picking up points, including a surprisingly significant win for Brentwood Town.

The bottom side Romford trail Stuart Boardley's side by eight points, but have five games in hand, and if Boardley's side are to escape there will be a need for sustained improvement over the coming weeks and months.

Joseph Yaxley (partly obscured) scores for the Seasiders against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: MICK WARDJoseph Yaxley (partly obscured) scores for the Seasiders against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: MICK WARD

Rangers, who are a meagre two points ahead of the Seasiders, led at half-time through a solitary goal scored on 11 minutes, and when they added a second in the 76th minute there looked no way back for the home side.

Felixstowe wasted good crossing opportunities early on before falling behind.

A quickly taken free kick caught the defence napping, culminating in Callum Russell threading a fine ball to Luke Brown, who drilled an excellent shot beyond Jack Spurling.

Stuart Ainsley produced several inviting crosses, but to no avail, as Rangers keeper Joshua Pope was generally able to claim balls played in from wide positions.

Soham were marginally the more methodical side, but thankful to their keeper who made a superb save from a fierce free-kick from Stuart Ainsley.

A mistake by the home defence gifted Rangers' second goal when Callum Russell crossed from the right, enabling Sam Mulready to volley home from two yards.

The points looked destined for the Cambridgehire side, but with some supporters having made their exit, the miracle of Dellwood Avenue was about to unfold.

On 89 minutes recent new signing Yaxley pulled a goal back with a rasping shot.

Moments later Barley saw his shot cleared off the line, but then in the third minute of added-on time the impressive Barley started the move which enabled Canfer to strike home the equaliser to produce the most improbable result.

