Seasiders sink to second from bottom after home defeat to Romford

Seasiders' keeper Danny Crump tips over a goal-bound cross during the home defeat to Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

Felixstowe & Walton United 1 Romford 2

A goalmouth scramble leading up to Felixstowe & Walton United's equaliser, against Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS A goalmouth scramble leading up to Felixstowe & Walton United's equaliser, against Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Felixstowe & Walton United were left ruing missed chances as they succumbed to a home defeat to revitalised Romford.

The Seasiders made just one change to the starting line-up from last weekend against Dereham, Stuart Ainsley taking the place of Henry Barley.

New signing Joseph Yaxley, from Brightlingsea, was watching alongside the excellent crowd of 359.

Basement dwellers Romford, who last month welcomed a new owner (and manager) in Glenn Tamplin, again saw several changes to their ever-evolving squad, with the addition of plenty of Football League and National League experience amongst the new faces.

George Clarke shoots just wide, one of many chances spurned by the Seasiders in their 2-1 home defeat to Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS George Clarke shoots just wide, one of many chances spurned by the Seasiders in their 2-1 home defeat to Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

The game was a fairly scrappy affair for the first 15 minutes, neither side gaining control or creating much of an opportunity on goal.

But it was the visitors who gradually started working their way into promising positions and they took the lead on 23 minutes when Dominic McHale found himself all alone from a throw-in. McHale burst into the box unchallenged before calmly rolling the ball beyond Danny Crump in the home goal, the shot hitting the far post before bobbling into the net.

This goal sparked the game into life and both sides could have added to the score-line. Crump twice saved Felixstowe, tipping over a goalbound cross and getting down sharply to block a snap shot.

Felixstowe saw three excellent chances to equalise, Armani Schaar firing inches wide, Sam Nunn seeing his stooped header scrambled away at the post by the goalkeeper, and George Clarke shooting just wide when one-on-one with the keeper.

It was Schaar who did bring the home side level on 41 minutes, rising highest to power his header into the centre of the goal.

The Seasiders' joy was short-lived, however, as Romford scored just before half-time to restore their advantage thanks to Adam Morgan's stunning goal - a back-heeled volley from close range looping over Crump.

Romford were happy to soak up pressure in the second half and to frustrate Felixstowe, and eight of the away side were booked for various fouls and time-wasting.

The Seasiders dominated the half, creating several chances which Schaar, Ollie Canfer and Jordan Matthews could not convert.