'We found the character to come back' - Seasiders boss Boardley after away draw

PUBLISHED: 11:09 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 November 2019

Seasiders' Miles Powell (red) smashes the Tilbury crossbar with a pile driver from the edge of the penalty area. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Seasiders' Miles Powell (red) smashes the Tilbury crossbar with a pile driver from the edge of the penalty area. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Tilbury 1 Felixstowe & Walton United 1

Jack Newman equalises for Felixstowe with this effort in the second half in a 1-1 draw at Tilbury. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDJack Newman equalises for Felixstowe with this effort in the second half in a 1-1 draw at Tilbury. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Felixstowe & Walton United will feel a little disappointed to only pick up one point on the road, away at Tilbury in an Isthmian League North clash yesterday.

The Seasiders had plenty of chances in the game to have chalked up their second win on the bounce, but in the end they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

It was the visitors who took control of the game early on, finding plenty of space in the final third and creating a hatful of good chances.

Miles Powell will wonder how his name did not appear on the scoresheet when he smashed the cross-bar with a pile driver from the edge of the box.

Tilbury captain John Easterford (black and white) has an effort blocked by Felixstowe�s Jordy Matthews in the first half at Chadfields. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDTilbury captain John Easterford (black and white) has an effort blocked by Felixstowe�s Jordy Matthews in the first half at Chadfields. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Powell later saw another well-taken effort thump the upright post with the home goalkeeper well beaten.

The home side took the lead on 56 minutes, against the run of play, via the penalty spot.

David Knight found the bottom corner of the net from his penalty, after he had been upended by Callum Bennett.

For a while it was The Dockers who were on the front foot, although Danny Crump, in the Seasiders goal, was on good form to deny the hosts going further ahead.

However, Felixstowe were still creating chances themselves with Armani Schaar, George Clarke and Jack Newman all looking good on the ball.

Aand it was Newman who scored the equaliser on 70 minutes. He found himself in acres of space just inside the box, before setting himself up for an excellent finish.

There were a few nervous moments towards the end as both sides looked for a winning goal.

In fact, Tilbury did have the ball in the back of the net in injury time, although the assistant referee's flag had long been raised for offside.

Seasiders boss Stuart Boardley was happy with the draw.

Boardley said: "We are not too despondent, because look how far we have come - a few weeks ago we would have gone on to concede two or three more goals after going one down at a place like this.

"We found the character to come back and get the goal, and after that I felt there was only going to be one winner," insisted the Seasiders boss.

Felixstowe are in 17th spot in the table, with Tilbury seven points better off in ninth place.

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance service sets up hotline after three staff members die in 11 days

The East of England Ambulance Trust has tragically lost three members of staff in the last 11 days Picture: SIMON PARKER

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

