Seasiders squander two-goal lead to lose to 10-man Dereham

PUBLISHED: 11:52 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 December 2019

Amani Schaar on a run down the wing for Felixstowe and Walton United, during Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Dereham. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Amani Schaar on a run down the wing for Felixstowe and Walton United, during Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Dereham. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Felixstowe & Walton United 2 Dereham Town 3

Felixstowe & Walton United will be wondering just how they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in this match, at home to Dereham.

Leading 2-0 just after the hour, and with the visitors down to 10 men, somehow the Seasiders allowed the in-form Norfolk side to come back and take all three points.

Dereham came into this game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, including four consecutive victories, in which they had scored 20 goals.

The first half was a pretty even affair. The Magpies clipped the cross-bar with a floated cross, while at the other end Miles Powell and Sam Nunn saw headers clear the bar, before Nunn again rose highest from a corner on 21 minutes to put the home side ahead, a lead they maintained for the rest of the half.

Jack Newman slots home Felixstowe and Walton United's second goal, to put them 2-0 up, although they eventually lost 3-2 to Dereham. Picture: DAVE FRANCISJack Newman slots home Felixstowe and Walton United's second goal, to put them 2-0 up, although they eventually lost 3-2 to Dereham. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

The visitors were reduced to 10 men following a challenge on Armani Schaar in the 55th minute, which earned Dereham skipper David Hinton a second yellow and ensuing red card, and Felixstowe increased their advantage shortly afterwards, Jack Newman finishing superbly after bursting into the area and beating a couple of defenders.

The Seasiders were looking comfortable up to this point, solid at the back, industrious in midfield and full of running up front.

However, as is often the case when a team is down to 10 men, the shape of the game changed and Dereham began throwing bodies forward.

Felixstowe & Walton United on the attack during Saturday's Isthmian League North clash, against Dereham Town. Picture: DAVE FRANCISFelixstowe & Walton United on the attack during Saturday's Isthmian League North clash, against Dereham Town. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Logan fired home from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit, but Felixstowe were still creating chances and George Clarke looked certain to score, only he couldn't quite find the finish to match the quality of the build-up play.

Dereham equalised on 76 minutes, Crisp finding the space in the box to turn and fire into the bottom right corner.

Felixstowe were rattled and it showed on 87 minutes when Linford was allowed to drill home his side's third goal to complete the comeback.

Seasiders boss Stuart Boardley was obviously disappointed.

Boardley admitted: "It is difficult to take - it was a replay of the Brentwood game (reference to letting a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3).

"I thought we were in control of the game at 2-0 up, but we completely lost our discipline and our shape, and allowed them to come back into the game."

