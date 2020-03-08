Seasiders stage superb late fightback to win at Grays via Canfer's injury-time winner

Ollie Canfer celebrates his 95th minute winner for the Seasiders at Grays Athletic. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Archant

Grays Athletic 1 Felixstowe & Walton United 2

Ollie Canfer (red) superbly guides the ball into the Grays net for his eighth goal in 14 games, for the Seasiders, to seal victory at Grays Athletic. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Ollie Canfer (red) superbly guides the ball into the Grays net for his eighth goal in 14 games, for the Seasiders, to seal victory at Grays Athletic. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

A dramatic late fightback secured a second successive victory for Felixstowe & Walton United, at the expense of hosts Grays Athletic, in the BetVictor Isthmian League North.

Goals from Armani Schaar and a 95th minute winner from Ollie Canfer completed the league double over Grays, as the revived Seasiders moved up a place in the table.

Jordan Matthews was unlucky not to open the scoring in the second minute after he shot just wide of the far post, and Canfer went even closer on 12 minutes.

Adam Hanson was also denied early on as Felixstowe continued creating chances.

Grays were happy to play the long ball game and an effort from 40 yards nearly caught out Jake Alley in the Felixstowe goal. Fortunately, he did well to divert the ball wide.

The visitors were still looking the better side in terms of quality, but Grays were now having the upper hand in possession and it was the Essex hosts who opened the scoring with the last kick of the first period.

A corner was headed clear by Josh Kerridge, only for the ball to come straight back into the box and be scrambled home by Tony Stokes.

Felixstowe finally drew level on 83 minutes when Ainsley crossed for Schaar to volley a stunning curling shot into the top corner of the net.

With the game entering its 95th and final minute, Felixstowe defended a corner well and suddenly found themselves with numbers racing forward.

Matthews played in Powell who sent in an inch-perfect cross for Canfer to poke home the winning goal.

This sparked scenes of jubilation from the whole squad as they celebrated with their delighted supporters.

Speaking after the game, Seasiders manager Stuart Boardley said. "I'm less pleased with the performance, if I am totally honest with you, but the character and desire that we showed was second to none and the escape is on!

Boardley continued. "There is some debate going on in the dressing room about Armani's goal, if he meant it or not.

"And obviously Ollie Canfer popped up at the end to score another vital goal for us.

"Ollie has been fantastic since joining us," added a delighted Boardley.