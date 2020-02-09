Seasiders in deep trouble after losing to bottom club Romford

Armani Schaar looks certain to score after rounding the Romford keeper in the first minute, but Joshua Exley-Banks (No. 2) slid in to clear. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

Romford 3 Felixstowe & Walton United 1

Ollie Canfer (red, left) celebrates scoring the opening goal for the Seasiders against Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS in the 51st minute.

Felixstowe & Walton United suffered a huge blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation from the BetVictor Isthmian North after bottom side Romford came from behind to beat the struggling Seasiders 3-1.

Oliver Canfer had opened the scoring for Felixstowe, but a combination of smart finishing and a wonder goal, scored from the half-way line, saw the points go to hosts Romford.

The match was played at the ground of Phoenix Sports in the leafy suburbs of Bexleyheath, due to issues with the pitch at Brentwood, where Romford ground-share.

Felixstowe had a coach-load of supporters present among an otherwise sparse crowd, and they were nearly cheering a goal in the first minute. Armani Schaar was through on goal and was about to pick his spot when a last ditch tackle saved the home side.

Two minutes later and the Seasiders were again unfortunate not to open the scoring. This time it was Canfer who connected well, only to see his goal-bound header saved. The first half settled down after these early chances and it became a fairly even affair. The game was end-to-end and both sides saw plenty of half-chances, without finding the net.

Felixstowe opened the scoring on 51 minutes. Some great build- up play from Adam Hanson led to Canfer bursting into the box before finishing superbly.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the goal awoke Romford and they were level just four minutes later, Theophanous poking the ball past Beckwith from a tight angle.

Romford took the lead on 69 minutes. Adam Morgan spotted Beckwith off his line and from the half-way line his shot sailed into the top corner. The ball rebounded out after hitting the stanchion and there was a five-second pause before the assistant referee signalled the goal.

The game was over as a contest on 77 minutes, Morgan again drilling a low shot from 18 yards into the bottom corner. Romford remain bottom but are now just six points behind the Seasiders, and have played six games fewer.