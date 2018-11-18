Gritty Seasiders gain all the spoils at Basildon

GOAL - Basildon's captain Conor Mead can only watch as Seasiders Sam Ford's effort crosses the line. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford

Basildon 0 Felixstowe & Walton 1

It was never going to be easy to come away from The Ho Stadium with three points, but Felixstowe & Walton dug in and headed back to Suffolk happy with the 1-0 victory they secured after a hard day’s work at Basildon, writes Barry Grossmith.

Had this game been played three or four weeks ago, things may have been different.

Basildon were flying high at the top of the league at the time, unbeaten, only to lose manager Marc Harrison and a number of first-team players. Nevertheless, you can only beat what is in front of you, as they say, and that is exactly what The Seasiders did, fully deserving their victory.

As usual, Felixstowe had good travelling support among the 121 in the ground and it was the visiting fans who celebrated on 27 minutes when a Miles Powell header couldn’t be cleared by Joseph Jonson Lamar in the Basildon goal, leaving on-form Sam Ford to tap-in for a very welcome 1-0 lead.

Seasiders Jack Ainsley (centre red and white) blocks an early effort from Basildon's Steven Sardinha (number 10). Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD Seasiders Jack Ainsley (centre red and white) blocks an early effort from Basildon's Steven Sardinha (number 10). Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Earlier, Rhys Henry saw an effort go just wide of the keeper’s left post.

For their part, Basildon did see the ball in the net midway through the first half only for that effort to be disallowed for handball.

In truth, this wasn’t a game for the purists.

Neither side managed to take their chances and, for a while, in the first half, the visitors struggled a little in midfield where they were missing Jordan Matthews.

Seasiders Josh Kerridge (right) heads clear following pressure from Basildon. Photo: Thomas Bradford Seasiders Josh Kerridge (right) heads clear following pressure from Basildon. Photo: Thomas Bradford

After the game, Ian Watson, first team joint coach, praised his side: “It was a dogged performance and everyone dug in, all working hard for each other to get the three points,” he said.

“Credit to Basildon because they caused us problems but Jack Spurling (in goal) came to our rescue, yet again, and Sam Ford worked hard for us in the middle of the park.”

Next up at The Goldstar Ground is bottom-of-the-table Witham Town at home next Saturday.

You can be sure, however, that no-one will take that game for granted.

Soham Town Rangers were bottom when they visited the seaside a few weeks ago. They went home with all three points