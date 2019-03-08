Fenner breaks away to win third round of Trinity Park series

Matt Day (Orwell Velo) wins the supporting race for Cat 3/4 and Veteran Riders at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

Liam Fenner broke the sequence of sprinter's wins when he won the third round of evening racing at Trinity Park, Ipswich, after forging off the front of the Senior Men's field on his own, writes Fergus Muir.

Orwell Velo and Ipswich BC members test the limits of adhesion at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Orwell Velo and Ipswich BC members test the limits of adhesion at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The API member was joined first by Norwich rider Dougal Toms and them by experienced Dom Schils from Marks Tey. The three worked together well and still had a vital five seconds lead at the chequered flag.

Leading the charge for fourth place was Dale Johnston, winner of the first two rounds this year followed by Matt Webster (TAAP-Cervelo) Chris Crabtree (Orwell Velo) and Robert Staines (Pedal Power Ipswich). Staines had previously taken the mid-race prime sprint from Crabtree.

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) won the women's race from a spread-out field in which Caroline Humphries - riding only her third bike race - was second and prime winner Becky Ridge third.

Thankfully conditions were something like summer though the wind was still cool to say the least.

Stowmarket, Fast Test, Orwell Velo and Iceni Velo riders in action at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Stowmarket, Fast Test, Orwell Velo and Iceni Velo riders in action at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Probably it was the wind which led to the 61 rider race for Cat Three/Four men breaking up into many small groups. As the race went on, these gradually coalesced into three larger packs.

At the front, Stephen Clarke (Orwell Velo) took the prime sprint and as the leaders drew breath and the pace eased Matt Day found himself a few yards off the front - and decided to put his head down and go for a lone win.

In a repeat of his recent Diss CC Road Race win the Orwell Velo man stayed away for the rest of the race, finishing 11 seconds in front of Daniel Drewery (Fast Test) and Spencer Laborde (Iceni Velo)

Colchester rider Jake Crossley won the Under 16s race after Charlie Johnson and Callum Laborde collided and crashed, though both got up to finish the race. Other young winners were Mollie Bilner, Phoebe Hammond, Harley Gregory and Sam Brook.

Sophie Holmes (Datalynx-Parenesis) leads eventual women’s winner Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Sophie Holmes (Datalynx-Parenesis) leads eventual women’s winner Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Mountain bike riders from across the country contested the final round of the MTB National Series at Thickthorn near Norwich. In baking hot conditions, especially for the Sport Category race on Saturday, the racing followed a course similar to that used for the local Mud, Sweat and Gears races earlier in June.

However the arena and start/finish area were moved closer to the main spectator attractions - the climbs and descents on the side of an elongated ravine.

While perhaps slightly overshadowed by the nearby National Road Race Championships, racing was hard-fought and competitive. Outstanding results by local riders were third places by Newmarket rider Jason Bouttell in Elite/Expert and by Alex Dale from Saffron Walden in Youth Male.

Behind Bouttell in Elite/Expert Seb Herrod from Lowestoft was fifth and Paddy Atkinson sixth.

Holbrook rider Atkinson is off this weekend, together with Ipswich rider Dan Howe to tackle the ten-hour MB Classic mountain bike race in the Alps. Howe was fourth in the Vet Men's race at Thickthorn.

Suffolk coast time trialists dominated the men's results at the East District CA Ten Mile Championship where Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC, 19:46) took the course record for the Wisbech bypass course inside twenty minutes for the first time.

Second was Nick Partridge Saxmundham in 20:41 while Cindy Berry retained the Women's Championship, her 23:44 beating Kay Burgess (VeloVelocity) by over two minutes.

The Elite/Expert Female start at the National Series MTB races near Norwich, with Felixstowe rider Elvita Branch, far left. Picture: JACK STYLES The Elite/Expert Female start at the National Series MTB races near Norwich, with Felixstowe rider Elvita Branch, far left. Picture: JACK STYLES

The CC Breckland 50 was remarkable for the complete dominance of the prize lists by visiting riders who were presumably attracted by the fast reputation of the Wymondham - Snetterton course.

The winner was Mark Smith of Crawley Wheelers with 1:44:52. Conditions were very hot and humid and no less than 27 riders abandoned before finishing.

Top local finisher was Leon West (CC Sudbury) with 1:53:00, closely followed by Dan Bromilow (Ely & District, 1:53:03) and Dale Sturman (West Suffolk Wheelers, 1:57:04). Fastest woman was Jackie Field (CC Ashwell, 1:54:37), while Becky Taylor (Wisbech Wheelers) coped well to finish in 1:57:33.

Thetford rider Jodie Cole in the ravine at the National Series MTB races near Norwich. Picture: JACK STYLES Thetford rider Jodie Cole in the ravine at the National Series MTB races near Norwich. Picture: JACK STYLES

RESULT

East District CA 10 Miles Championship, Tottenhill: 1 Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) 19:46, 2 Nick Partridge (VC Baracchi) 20:41, 3 Ben Beynon (PedalRevolution) 20:44, 4 Jorge Vieira (PedalRevolution) 20:49, 5 Rory Havis (Ely & District) 21:27, 6 Paul Jay (Velovelocity) 21:28, 7 Darren Davis (West Suffolk Wheelers) 21:48, 8 Jack Watts (PedalRevolution) 22:06, Junior Champion, 9 Cliff Loveday (Ely & District CC) 22:43,

10 Justin Gyton (Kings Lynn CC) 22:52.

WOMEN: 1 Cindy Berry (D A P CC) 23:44, 2 Kay Burgess (Velovelocity) 25:50, 3 Jemma Redhead (Wisbech Whs) 26:08, 4 Sally Withey (Team Swift) 26:43, 5 Denese Hallahan (Wisbech Whs) 30:35.