E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ferguson and Dunlop on target as Whitton win 2-0 at Woodbridge Town

PUBLISHED: 13:14 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 29 December 2019

Woodbridge Town's Kelsey Trotter has a rare shot on the Whitton goal. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge Town's Kelsey Trotter has a rare shot on the Whitton goal. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town 0 Whitton United 2

Harvey Sayer, on loan from Colchester United, in action against Whitton United on Saturday. Picture: PAUL LEECHHarvey Sayer, on loan from Colchester United, in action against Whitton United on Saturday. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge Town suffered a rare home defeat as visiting Whitton United deserved their win, having fought for every ball from start to finish in this Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at Notcutts Park.

The Woodpeckers started brightly and Carlos Edwards' pass after five minutes found Kelsey Trotter, whose shot tested away keeper Lewis Higgins.

Harvey Sayer's cross was well held by Higgins after seven minutes, and Callum Sinclair's cross was parried by Higgins on 10 minutes.

Five minutes later and Ollie Dunlop's shot went over the bar for the visitors, while Josh Hubert's effort from close range was superbly blocked by home keeper home Alfie Stronge on 17 minutes.

Whitton United players celebrate their opening goal, scored by Kyle Ferguson. Picture: PAUL VOLLERWhitton United players celebrate their opening goal, scored by Kyle Ferguson. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Jamie Cole's 19th minute shot was on target for Whitton, but was dealt with, before the Woodpeckers lost Taylor Southgate with an ankle injury in the 34th minute, after a late Cole tackle for which he received a yellow card - on another day, that might well have been a red card.

The away side took the lead with a 36th minute goal from Kyle Ferguson, his effort beating Strong.

Cole was put clean through in the 52nd minute, only for him to be denied by another excellent Stronge save.

You may also want to watch:

However, Whitton did double their lead in the 57th minute, Dunlop making no mistake with a close-range shot to put his side 2-0 up.

Stronge again denied Dunlop on the hour from an acute angle, and efforts by Tom Bradlaugh and Joe Maybanks on 84 and 86 minutes respectively also tested Stronge.

Woodbridge's first shot on target arrived as late as the 89th minute when Edwards' shot was well saved by Higgins.

Shots by Ben Garnham and Ryan Keeble in the last minute failed to trouble the away keeper.

Squads

WOODBRIDGE: Stronge, Rea, Murrell (sub Keeble, 72), Churchyard, Southgate (sub Garnham, 34), Bowman, Sinclair, Edwards, Trotter, Rudge, Sayer (sub Ford, 57). Unused subs: Hammond, Read.

WHITTON: Higgins, Ferguson, Dunnage, Hubert, Harry Wales, Marjoram, Dunlop, Liam Wales, Cole, Bradlaugh, Lay. Subs: Maybanks, Eaton-Collins, Clarke, Stevens, Inglis.

Referee: Tony Enstone.

Attendance: 257

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Who are the Suffolk heroes named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list?

On-call firefighter John Last has been awarded a BEM for his volunteer work at Leiston Fire Station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Who are the Suffolk heroes named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list?

On-call firefighter John Last has been awarded a BEM for his volunteer work at Leiston Fire Station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ferguson and Dunlop on target as Whitton win 2-0 at Woodbridge Town

Woodbridge Town's Kelsey Trotter has a rare shot on the Whitton goal. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Velizan the hero in big local derby, as Cole hits superb hat-trick for Claydon

SIL review of the week Photo: PA

Huge joy for Felixstowe as they win crucial clash against Basildon

Myles Powell putting Felixstowe and Walton United into the lead. Photo: DAVE FRANCIS

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men head back to Sincil Bank in search of much-needed three points

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon.

Double strike from Hall gives Mildenhall the victory over Godmanchester

Mildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, watched his side beat Godmanchester. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists