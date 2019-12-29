Ferguson and Dunlop on target as Whitton win 2-0 at Woodbridge Town

Woodbridge Town's Kelsey Trotter has a rare shot on the Whitton goal.

Woodbridge Town 0 Whitton United 2

Harvey Sayer, on loan from Colchester United, in action against Whitton United on Saturday.

Woodbridge Town suffered a rare home defeat as visiting Whitton United deserved their win, having fought for every ball from start to finish in this Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at Notcutts Park.

The Woodpeckers started brightly and Carlos Edwards' pass after five minutes found Kelsey Trotter, whose shot tested away keeper Lewis Higgins.

Harvey Sayer's cross was well held by Higgins after seven minutes, and Callum Sinclair's cross was parried by Higgins on 10 minutes.

Five minutes later and Ollie Dunlop's shot went over the bar for the visitors, while Josh Hubert's effort from close range was superbly blocked by home keeper home Alfie Stronge on 17 minutes.

Whitton United players celebrate their opening goal, scored by Kyle Ferguson.

Jamie Cole's 19th minute shot was on target for Whitton, but was dealt with, before the Woodpeckers lost Taylor Southgate with an ankle injury in the 34th minute, after a late Cole tackle for which he received a yellow card - on another day, that might well have been a red card.

The away side took the lead with a 36th minute goal from Kyle Ferguson, his effort beating Strong.

Cole was put clean through in the 52nd minute, only for him to be denied by another excellent Stronge save.

However, Whitton did double their lead in the 57th minute, Dunlop making no mistake with a close-range shot to put his side 2-0 up.

Stronge again denied Dunlop on the hour from an acute angle, and efforts by Tom Bradlaugh and Joe Maybanks on 84 and 86 minutes respectively also tested Stronge.

Woodbridge's first shot on target arrived as late as the 89th minute when Edwards' shot was well saved by Higgins.

Shots by Ben Garnham and Ryan Keeble in the last minute failed to trouble the away keeper.

Squads

WOODBRIDGE: Stronge, Rea, Murrell (sub Keeble, 72), Churchyard, Southgate (sub Garnham, 34), Bowman, Sinclair, Edwards, Trotter, Rudge, Sayer (sub Ford, 57). Unused subs: Hammond, Read.

WHITTON: Higgins, Ferguson, Dunnage, Hubert, Harry Wales, Marjoram, Dunlop, Liam Wales, Cole, Bradlaugh, Lay. Subs: Maybanks, Eaton-Collins, Clarke, Stevens, Inglis.

Referee: Tony Enstone.

Attendance: 257