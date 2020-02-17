Portman Road to be the venue for Suffolk FA finals.... but which ones?

Achilles celebrate winning the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road last season. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Suffolk FA are to again hold County Cup Finals at Portman Road.

The home of Ipswich Town FC will again host a number of showcase finals to culminate the 2019-20 season.

The exact number and dates is dependent on whether the club are involved in the SkyBet League One end-of-season play-offs - six if they are not involved in the play-offs, and five finals even if they are involved in the play-offs.

Last season the club staged six county cup finals - the most ever to be played at Portman Road in a single season. Hosting as many finals as possible at Portman Road is a sign of Suffolk FA and Ipswich Town continuing to work in partnership to promote A Thriving Local Game.

The final match of the League One season is at home to MK Dons on Sunday, May 3rd.

In the event of the club not being in the play-offs, six finals will be staged starting from Wednesday, May 6th.

If the club are in the play-offs, five finals will be held starting from Monday, May 18th.

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal said: "I'm thrilled Portman Road will host a number of Suffolk County Cup Finals again this season.

"I know how much this opportunity means to players, club officials and match officials alike, so I'm delighted we can maximise the number of teams who will get this experience in May.

"Should Ipswich Town be involved in the League One play-offs, the final of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup will need to be played at an alternative venue.

"This is because contractual matters affecting players at this level make playing the final later than the first week in May not viable. Should Portman Road be unavailable, we will seek to provide the finalists with the best experience possible at an alternative venue during this week.

"We appreciate the need to communicate finalised dates as soon as possible. Together with Ipswich Town, we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the last part of the season and make an announcement as soon as possible. We appreciate the co-operation and patience of finalists.

"Further announcements on the venues for the finals of all other Suffolk County Cup Finals, both Youth and adult, will follow in due course.

"With semi-finals in all Suffolk County Cups due to begin with the Sunday Cup on Sunday, March 8th, the culmination to the Suffolk County Cup season looks set to be as exciting as ever."

Ipswich Town Secretary Stuart Hayton said: "We are delighted to be hosting once again and it is great for ITFC to be helping grassroots football and being at the centre of such great community events.

"We were delighted at the size of some of the attendances last season and we hope to welcome more people to Portman Road this season."

The full list of alternative dates for finals at Portman Road is as follows:

If Ipswich Town are not in the play-offs

All matches to kick-off at 7.30pm:

Wednesday, May 6th - Turners Hyundai Premier Cup Final

Thursday, May 7th - CNet Training Senior Cup Final

Monday, May 11th - McDonald's Primary Cup Final

Tuesday, May 12th - Boys' Under-18 Midweek Cup Final

Wednesday, May 13th - Total Football Junior Cup Final

Thursday, May 14th - HomeStore Self Storage Women's Cup Final

If Ipswich Town are in the play-offs

All matches to kick-off at 7.30pm:

Monday, May 18th - McDonald's Primary Cup Final

Tuesday, May 19th - Boys' Under-18 Midweek Cup Final

Wednesday, May 20th - Total Football Junior Cup Final

Thursday, May 21st - HomeStore Self Storage Women's Cup Final

Friday, May 22nd - CNet Training Senior Cup Final