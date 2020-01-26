E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Finch scores hat-trick as Stow thrash Thetford

PUBLISHED: 18:21 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 26 January 2020

Christy Finch, who scored a hat-trick in Stowmarket Town's 7-0 win at Thetford Town. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Christy Finch, who scored a hat-trick in Stowmarket Town's 7-0 win at Thetford Town. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Archant

Thetford Town 0 Stowmarket Town 7

Stowmarket Town continued their relentless push towards the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title with a 7-0 thrashing of Thetford Town at Mundford Road on Saturday.

The unbeaten Old Gold and Blacks improved their league record this season to 19 wins and four draws, as Christy Finch netted a hat-trick and Robbie Sweeney (two), Anton Clarke and Joe Jefford also found the target for the promotion-chasing visitors.

Rick Andrews' men struck six times in the first half to lead 6-0 at the break, before Finch completed his treble in the final minutes to seal Stow's biggest away win in almost six years.

You may also want to watch:

The previous weekend it took the Premier Division leaders less than 15 seconds to break the deadlock, and Stow made another quick start here, as Matt Blake's cross was turned in by Finch with only three minutes on the clock.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors continued with Clarke, wearing the armband after captain Ollie Brown dropped to the bench, netting his first goal since December 2018. After Finch's free kick was spilt by Thetford keeper Jamie Humphrey, Clarke reacted quickly to finish off the rebound on 26 minutes.

The in-form Sweeney scored a fine free kick on 32 minutes as Stow started to move out of sight, and the points were effectively sealed two minutes later when Finch doubled his tally for 4-0.

Finch turned provider for Sweeney on the stroke of half-time, the winger's brace taking him on to six goals for the campaign, and his assists column was bolstered again when his corner found the head of Jefford in first-half added time.

A quieter second half came to life in the final 20 minutes, with Blake and Jefford both going close, before Finch got his hat-trick with Stow's seventh goal, 11 minutes from time.

The win stretches Stow's unbeaten run in the Premier Division to 27 games, and 25 games in all competitions, as Andrews' side kept hold of their 13-point lead over nearest challengers Newmarket Town.

Most Read

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Most Read

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Travel: Country cool near Southwold - wihout the hefty pricetag

The Angel Inn in Wangford has undergone a series of refurbishments and has a new head chef and menu Picture: Ruth Fisk

Plans for CCTV in every cab in Colchester

All Colchester cabs and taxis may be required to have CCTV installed in the future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Period poverty - ‘Better late than never’ claim over free sanitary products for schools

Students will be able to receive period products free under a new scheme Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Second man faces no further action over pub car park stabbing

Police at the scene on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24