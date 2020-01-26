Finch scores hat-trick as Stow thrash Thetford

Thetford Town 0 Stowmarket Town 7

Stowmarket Town continued their relentless push towards the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title with a 7-0 thrashing of Thetford Town at Mundford Road on Saturday.

The unbeaten Old Gold and Blacks improved their league record this season to 19 wins and four draws, as Christy Finch netted a hat-trick and Robbie Sweeney (two), Anton Clarke and Joe Jefford also found the target for the promotion-chasing visitors.

Rick Andrews' men struck six times in the first half to lead 6-0 at the break, before Finch completed his treble in the final minutes to seal Stow's biggest away win in almost six years.

The previous weekend it took the Premier Division leaders less than 15 seconds to break the deadlock, and Stow made another quick start here, as Matt Blake's cross was turned in by Finch with only three minutes on the clock.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors continued with Clarke, wearing the armband after captain Ollie Brown dropped to the bench, netting his first goal since December 2018. After Finch's free kick was spilt by Thetford keeper Jamie Humphrey, Clarke reacted quickly to finish off the rebound on 26 minutes.

The in-form Sweeney scored a fine free kick on 32 minutes as Stow started to move out of sight, and the points were effectively sealed two minutes later when Finch doubled his tally for 4-0.

Finch turned provider for Sweeney on the stroke of half-time, the winger's brace taking him on to six goals for the campaign, and his assists column was bolstered again when his corner found the head of Jefford in first-half added time.

A quieter second half came to life in the final 20 minutes, with Blake and Jefford both going close, before Finch got his hat-trick with Stow's seventh goal, 11 minutes from time.

The win stretches Stow's unbeaten run in the Premier Division to 27 games, and 25 games in all competitions, as Andrews' side kept hold of their 13-point lead over nearest challengers Newmarket Town.