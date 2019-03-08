Comfortable win for Needham as they seal the points at Barwell

Jamie Griffiths celebrates with team-mates after netting for his goal at Barwell Photo: BEN POOLEY Archant

Barwell 0 Needham Market 2

Gareth Heath hits the post late in the game at Barwell. Photo: BEN POOLEY Gareth Heath hits the post late in the game at Barwell. Photo: BEN POOLEY

First half goals from Gareth Heath and Jamie Griffiths sealed the points in what was a comfortable win for the Marketmen, writes Paul Munn.

It was in a thoroughly professional performance in which they were in command throughout, not allowing the home side to settle and in truth the margin of victory could have been more.

The Marketmen gave warning of their intentions early on and had the ball in the net within a minute but it was disallowed due to a foul on the keeper. This was quickly followed up by a ball over the top allowing Heath to shoot forcing a save from Castle. Shortly after Kieran Morphew had a goal-bound header deflected wide for a corner.

On 12 minutes Needham Market got their rewards for the early pressure when they got the breakthrough, although there was debate about who got it, after a Heath corner ended up in the net. Did he score straight from a corner or did Adam Mills get his head to it?

Barwell tried to respond but the Marketmen defence were solid limiting the home side to minor opportunities.

Just shy of the half hour mark the Marketmen doubled their lead with a simple goal. The ball was crossed in from the right and was not dealt with allowing Griffiths to collect the ball in space and with time. His initial effort was saved by Castle but he could only direct the ball back to Griffiths who had a simple tap in to make it two.

Brady Hickey, the Barwell skipper, volleyed a Dom Brown-Hill corner straight at the keeper and Nigel Julien fired over as they looked to fight back. But, in truth, the Marketmen were comfortably in control as they played out the remainder of the half.

The Marketmen started the second half in similar fashion and had an early chance with a Joseph Marsden header but was easily gathered by the keeper.

Adam Mills celebrates putting Needham ahead at Barwell. Photo: BEN POOLEY Adam Mills celebrates putting Needham ahead at Barwell. Photo: BEN POOLEY

A few minutes later Samuel Squire and Callum Sturgess combined well to give Marsden another chance, but this time his header went wide.

They were keeping Barwell’s defence busy and that restricted them again to minor opportunities at the other end. An Eddy Nisevic header and a Jamie Towers shot which both missed the target were the best of them.

With just under 30 minutes left the Marketmen then hit each post within two minutes of each other as they continued to create chances. Firstly Mills latched on to a Marsden and his shot looked to be going in but it hit the inside of the post and bounced clear. Then Russell Short put Heath through he directed his effort passed the keeper but it hit the inside of the post and bounced clear.