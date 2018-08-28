Sunshine and Showers

Super Seasiders march on with another big home victory, this time over Heybridge

PUBLISHED: 13:23 03 February 2019

CELEBRATION: Seasiders teammates congratulate Josh Kerridge (centre) after giving the home team a two goal cushion midway through the first half. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

CELEBRATION: Seasiders teammates congratulate Josh Kerridge (centre) after giving the home team a two goal cushion midway through the first half. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford

Felixstowe & Walton 3 Heybridge Swifts 0

GOAL: Rhys Henry cannot believe his luck following a mix-up between The Swifts goalkeeper and defence, allowing him to put the ball into an empty net. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORDGOAL: Rhys Henry cannot believe his luck following a mix-up between The Swifts goalkeeper and defence, allowing him to put the ball into an empty net. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

The message coming from Felixstowe & Walton manager Ian Watson and assistant Danny Bloomfield to The Seasiders now is “Team is Everything” and it showed on Saturday at The Goldstar Ground when Felixstowe & Walton extended their recent run of home form to four games unbeaten, three consecutive clean sheets, nine goals scored and 1,701 fans through the turnstiles, writes Barry Grossmith.

Saturday’s encounter was set up nicely when a cross from Rhys Henry on the left was met by Jordy Matthews, who headed cleanly past Heybridge Swifts’ keeper Chris Haigh with just three minutes on the clock.

That lead was consolidated within the half hour by a Josh Kerridge header following a Callum Bennett corner.

A two-goal lead at half-time was what had been hoped for but probably not expected, but no more than the Seasiders deserved.

SAVE: Goalkeeper Jack Spurling was in fine form for the Seasiders, saving this effort from The Swifts captain Kreshnic Krasniqi (number 7). Photo; THOMAS BRADFORDSAVE: Goalkeeper Jack Spurling was in fine form for the Seasiders, saving this effort from The Swifts captain Kreshnic Krasniqi (number 7). Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

When Felixstowe keeper Jack Spurling saved a penalty ten minutes after the break, more than a few Seasiders began to feel it was maybe going to be their day. A mix-up in the Heybridge area with 20 minutes left allowed Rhys Henry to put the game to bed, converting from close range.

Heybridge did put the home side under a lot of pressure at times but speaking to Seasiders TV after the game, boss Julian Dicks said, “We had a few opportunities and we didn’t take them. My side weren’t good enough by a long shot but take nothing away from Felixstowe, they set out their stall and stuck with it.”

Bloomfield said how pleased he was with how the boys are adapting to a new system, adding; “They worked hard and listened to what we wanted them to do, we’re progressing, they’re giving everything and they understand that ‘team is everything.’ We’re not easy to play against. (The boys) are showing the fans that they care and want to do better.”

On Tuesday, Felixstowe visit Soham Town Rangers before an even trickier away day at AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

GOAL: Seasiders Josh Kerridge (centre, red and white) leaps higher than everyone else to head the home team into a two goal lead. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORDGOAL: Seasiders Josh Kerridge (centre, red and white) leaps higher than everyone else to head the home team into a two goal lead. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

But with 3-0 wins at home to Coggeshall and now Heybridge Swifts, The Seasiders travel will travel with renewed confidence and an almost entirely match-fit squad.

