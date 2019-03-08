Canvey Island have no answer as Sudbury cruise to victory

AFC Sudbury 3 Canvey Island 0

AFC Sudbury picked up three excellent points against Canvey Island, thoroughly deserving their 3-0 victory, writes Richard Whiting.

Reece Harris, with two and Liam Bennett were the scorers on a good day for Mark Morsley’s side.

Tom Maycock broke free early on, but Harry Palmer was out of his goal swiftly to deny the Sudbury front man.

On ten minutes Sudbury took the lead when a fine left wing run by Ross Crane saw his whipped cross turned home by Reece Harris at the far post.

Two minutes later and Canvey Island’s Jose Figura fired high over Paul Walker’s crossbar as the visitor’s looked to respond.

The busy Ross Crane sent a low drive towards goal which carried enough muscle for Harry Palmer to have to parry clear. It was 2-0 was to the home side on 39 minutes and it was a goal of some quality.

Ben Hammett sent a free-kick across the park to the right wing where Liam Bennett to possession, turned inside two defenders before firing a low shot off the far post and into the net.

A fine start to the second half saw Bennett away on goal, but his well-hit shot was blocked.

Canvey Island’s Frankie Merryfield fired high over Paul Walker’s goal on 48 minutes and six minutes later a fine ball out of defence by Paul Hayes almost left Tom Maycock in on goal, but Palmer was out quickly to block the danger.

Sudbury delivered a third goal on 57 minutes, and again the quality was exceptional.

Ben Hunter’s superb ball set Harris free and his curled shot went in off the inside of the left hand post to settle pleasingly in the back of the net.

Just after the hour Canvey Island had a golden chance to reduce the deficit when Joshua Hutchinson had a free header from seven yards which he somehow put wide of the goal.

For the home side, Bennett found Callum Harrison whose shot was thwarted by a superb defensive block which kept the home side tally from increasing further.

Substitute Ryan Melaugh saw a shot from within the Sudbury penalty area blocked by Hayes who was leading an excellent Sudbury defence.