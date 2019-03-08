Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Canvey Island have no answer as Sudbury cruise to victory

PUBLISHED: 10:53 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 10 March 2019

richard whiting

Sudbury's Reece Harris Photo: AFC SUDBURY

Sudbury's Reece Harris Photo: AFC SUDBURY

Archant

AFC Sudbury 3 Canvey Island 0

AFC Sudbury picked up three excellent points against Canvey Island, thoroughly deserving their 3-0 victory, writes Richard Whiting.

Reece Harris, with two and Liam Bennett were the scorers on a good day for Mark Morsley’s side.

Tom Maycock broke free early on, but Harry Palmer was out of his goal swiftly to deny the Sudbury front man.

On ten minutes Sudbury took the lead when a fine left wing run by Ross Crane saw his whipped cross turned home by Reece Harris at the far post.

Two minutes later and Canvey Island’s Jose Figura fired high over Paul Walker’s crossbar as the visitor’s looked to respond.

The busy Ross Crane sent a low drive towards goal which carried enough muscle for Harry Palmer to have to parry clear. It was 2-0 was to the home side on 39 minutes and it was a goal of some quality.

Ben Hammett sent a free-kick across the park to the right wing where Liam Bennett to possession, turned inside two defenders before firing a low shot off the far post and into the net.

A fine start to the second half saw Bennett away on goal, but his well-hit shot was blocked.

Canvey Island’s Frankie Merryfield fired high over Paul Walker’s goal on 48 minutes and six minutes later a fine ball out of defence by Paul Hayes almost left Tom Maycock in on goal, but Palmer was out quickly to block the danger.

Sudbury delivered a third goal on 57 minutes, and again the quality was exceptional.

Ben Hunter’s superb ball set Harris free and his curled shot went in off the inside of the left hand post to settle pleasingly in the back of the net.

Just after the hour Canvey Island had a golden chance to reduce the deficit when Joshua Hutchinson had a free header from seven yards which he somehow put wide of the goal.

For the home side, Bennett found Callum Harrison whose shot was thwarted by a superb defensive block which kept the home side tally from increasing further.

Substitute Ryan Melaugh saw a shot from within the Sudbury penalty area blocked by Hayes who was leading an excellent Sudbury defence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Late Kerridge strike brings relief to the Seasiders as their good run of form continues

GOAL: Josh Kerridge's, (second left), last minute shot goes over the line to secure all three points for the Seasiders Photo: STAN BASTON

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

The Gruffalo and Aliens Love Underpants - children’s favourites come to the stage

Aliens Love Underpants is adapted and directed by Adam Bampton-Smith Picture: CONTRIBUTED

What are you voting for in this year’s local government elections?

Refuse collections are a borough responsibility.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists