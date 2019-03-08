E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Great result for Whitton as Mildenhall leave empty-handed

PUBLISHED: 10:03 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 22 September 2019

Pablo Chaves celebrates his goal with team mate Ethan Clarke Photos: HANNAH PARNELL

Pablo Chaves celebrates his goal with team mate Ethan Clarke Photos: HANNAH PARNELL

Whitton 2 Mildenhall 0

Celebrations as Whitton United make it 2-0 Photo: HANNAH PARNELLCelebrations as Whitton United make it 2-0 Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

This was a fine performance from the 'Greens' against the 'Hall on a very warm afternoon at the King George V Playing Fields.

Shane Coldron's side did themselves proud against Ricky Cornish's side commencing proceedings in sixth place in the table whilst United were 12th.

The visitors were without there influential captain, Luke Butcher, one of the best defenders in the league, and this was pivotal as that lack of experience proved crucial.

The visitors had early chances particularly when Oliver Canfer running through spurned a great opportunity to open the scoring, but mis-kicked with the goal at his mercy.

Jack Brame was then inches from Canfer's cross right in front of goal and the lively Canfer again had an opportunity fastening onto a ball through the right channel, but sent his half volley well wide.

At the other end Harry Wales released a free kick to Zehan Young whose subsequent volley was comfortably held by Jake Hayhoe and moments later another fine home move culminated with Pablo Chaves effort clipping the post.

The Greens were the more constructive side going forward playing some neat attractive football whilst the 'Hall' was often relying on the break, but the home defence was well marshalled by man of the match Harry Wales and Josh Hubert.

Pablo Chaves (number 10) scores the first goal for Whitton United against Mildenhall Photo: HANNAH PARNELLPablo Chaves (number 10) scores the first goal for Whitton United against Mildenhall Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Whitton went in front in the 19th minute when a good break down the left found skipper Eithan Clarke whose ensuing cross was smartly drilled home inside the post by Pablo Chaves.

The visitors very nearly responded two minutes later, but keeper Lewis Higgins smartly saved with his outstretched foot to foil Alex Stead and then Volter Rocha's header was cleared off the line.

After the break Mildenhall started positively with Rocha's shot deflected for a corner and the same player flashed a shot cross Higgins goal, but wide. As Mildenhall searched for an equaliser Coldron's side showed plenty of resilience and defended with authority frustrating the visitors who despite there efforts fell further behind in the 72nd minute.

It was a breakaway goal when neat approach play down the left resulted in a cross fiercely prodded home by Tom Bralaugh at the far post, to reward Whitton with the points, and 10th position in the table.

