First half woes cost Whitton as Haverhill take the spoils

Haverhill's Michael Davis celebrates with team-mates Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Whitton United 2 Haverhill Rovers 4

A late rally from Whitton was not enough to turn round another four goal half-time deficit as the improving visitors took the points and in doing so moved into the relative comfort of mid-table.

Shane Coldron’s side were still troubled by injuries and gave a first start to keeper Josh Hender.

Rovers themselves had to do without the impressive Prince Mutswunguma whose loan spell at the club has now ended.

The home side created the game’s first opening but an unmarked Josh Hitter could only divert a Kevin Inglis free kick wide.

Whitton's Josh Stevens tussles with Sam Holmes Photo: PAUL VOLLER Whitton's Josh Stevens tussles with Sam Holmes Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Rovers took the lead on nine minutes when player-manager Marc Abbott drove a free-kick from near the halfway line into the area and their imposing striker Mark Lovell escaped his marker to head home.

Whitton replied with an effort from Josh Stevens which was turned over the bar by Rovers keeper Mitchell Ware.

The visitors then doubled their advantage midway through the half as a defence-splitting pass from Lovell reached Mikey Davis who just beat Hender to the ball which rolled into an empty net.

Lovell headed wide and Abbott forced a good stop from Hender as Rovers continued to press. Things got worse for the Greens as the referee spotted a handball near the edge of the penalty area and awarded Rovers a spot kick which Abbott converted for the third goal inspite of a valiant effort from Hender to keep it out.

Whitton keeper Josh Hender keeps out a chip shot Photo: PAUL VOLLER Whitton keeper Josh Hender keeps out a chip shot Photo: PAUL VOLLER

The visitors were surging through the Whitton midfield at will and just before the interval Luke Haines pulled the ball back for Davis to make it 4-0 from close range with his eighth of the season.

Whitton began to get their game together as the second half progressed.

They were thrown a lifeline on the hour when Alfie Carroll was adjudged to have handled after a tussle with Whitton substitute Nick Ingram. However, Ware went full-length to keep out the subsequent spot kick from Inglis.

Jamie Cole then netted twice in quick succession to breathe life back into the game. He raced clear from a flick on for his first on 74 minutes and then a magnificent inch-perfect 40 yard diagonal from Inglis was taken in his stride by Cole to make it 4-2 two minutes later. However Rovers’ defence tightened up and they were able to see out the game.