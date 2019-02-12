U’s look strong in defence and attack, ahead of Carlisle visit

Tom Lapslie, seen here felled by Mansfield's Malvind Benning, faces a fitness test on a sore hamstring. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United will be sweating on a late fitness test for midfielder Tim Lapslie, ahead of tomorrow’s home test against Carlisle United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lapslie was replaced early in the second half of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Macclesfield, due to an ongoing sore hamstring.

Fellow midfielders Harry Pell (hamstring) and Brandon Comley (knee) are again definite non-starters, so Diaz Wright is on standby to partner Ben Stevenson in the centre of the park, if Lapslie misses out.

By contrast, manager John McGreal has refreshing options in both defence and attack, with centre-half Tom Eastman possibly returning to the starting line-up in a three-man back-line.

Up top, Frank Nouble is again set to play as the centre forward, with attacking alternatives Mikael Mandron, Luke Norris and Callum Roberts all poised for the bench.

Carlisle will be without leading scorer Jamie Devitt, who serves the second of a three-match suspension for his recent red card against Crewe.

Likely squads

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin, Eastman, Prosser, Kent, Jackson, Stevenson, Lapslie, Vincent-Young, Senior, Szmodics, Nouble, Eisa, Wright, Mandron, Norris, Roberts, Dickenson, Dunne & Barnes.

CARLISLE: Collin, Miller, Gerrard, Grant, Grainger, Thomas, Slater, Etuhu, O’Hare, Scougall, Hope, McCarron, Cullen, Liddell, Kennedy, Jones, Glendon, Simpson, Parkes & Gray.

Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland)