Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U’s look strong in defence and attack, ahead of Carlisle visit

PUBLISHED: 11:58 22 February 2019

Tom Lapslie, seen here felled by Mansfield's Malvind Benning, faces a fitness test on a sore hamstring. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Tom Lapslie, seen here felled by Mansfield's Malvind Benning, faces a fitness test on a sore hamstring. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United will be sweating on a late fitness test for midfielder Tim Lapslie, ahead of tomorrow’s home test against Carlisle United.

Lapslie was replaced early in the second half of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Macclesfield, due to an ongoing sore hamstring.

Fellow midfielders Harry Pell (hamstring) and Brandon Comley (knee) are again definite non-starters, so Diaz Wright is on standby to partner Ben Stevenson in the centre of the park, if Lapslie misses out.

By contrast, manager John McGreal has refreshing options in both defence and attack, with centre-half Tom Eastman possibly returning to the starting line-up in a three-man back-line.

Up top, Frank Nouble is again set to play as the centre forward, with attacking alternatives Mikael Mandron, Luke Norris and Callum Roberts all poised for the bench.

Carlisle will be without leading scorer Jamie Devitt, who serves the second of a three-match suspension for his recent red card against Crewe.

Likely squads

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin, Eastman, Prosser, Kent, Jackson, Stevenson, Lapslie, Vincent-Young, Senior, Szmodics, Nouble, Eisa, Wright, Mandron, Norris, Roberts, Dickenson, Dunne & Barnes.

CARLISLE: Collin, Miller, Gerrard, Grant, Grainger, Thomas, Slater, Etuhu, O’Hare, Scougall, Hope, McCarron, Cullen, Liddell, Kennedy, Jones, Glendon, Simpson, Parkes & Gray.

Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Developer appointed for company’s new global headquarters

Jaynic has been appointed for Treatt's new headquarters at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AYLWIN COMMUNICATIONS

‘Most days we arrest drink or drug-drivers,’ police reveal as reckless motorists flout law

The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Disabled footballer’s stolen bike to be replaced - with a little help from Ipswich Town keeper Bart

James Darke stolen bike (1)

Student hoping to get her paws on top prize at Crufts

Easton and Otley student Tye and her pet Rosa getting ready for Crufts 2019 Picture: JOHN NICE

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown

Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists