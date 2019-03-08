Sunny

Five-day forecast

Sudbury Fun Run titles for Glover and Ridley

PUBLISHED: 14:44 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 23 April 2019

Daisy Glover with her medal after finishin first female at the Sudbury Fun Run, on Good Friday. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Daisy Glover with her medal after finishin first female at the Sudbury Fun Run, on Good Friday. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

An in-form Daisy Glover, fresh from her fantastic showing at the recent Bungay Marathon, was the first female finisher at the Sudbury Fun Run, held over a five-mile course on Good Friday.

Sudbury Fun Run winner, Andrew Ridley, left, with his father Colin Ridley, who was first over-55 veteran and 19th overall. Picture: NEIL PERRYSudbury Fun Run winner, Andrew Ridley, left, with his father Colin Ridley, who was first over-55 veteran and 19th overall. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The impressive Glover had lifted the female marathon title at Bungay in a personal best of 2hrs 46mins 31secs just five days previously (she finished second overall), but she showed little signs of tiredness as she won the Sudbury event in 29mins 03secs (another PB), which brought her home in 10th place overall from a huge field of 526.

Glover first shot to prominence while at Newmarket Joggers, but is now a leading light at Framlingham Flyers.

There was a welcome return to Suffolk for Andrew Ridley, who led home the field at Sudbury in a scorching 27:21 to win the men's crown. He therefore regained the title that he won in 2017 (26:53).

A former member of West Suffolk AC, and Colchester Harriers, Ridley runs for Birchfield Harriers these days. He is a specialist 1,500m runner on the track, and has an official PB of 26:05 for the five-mile distance.

Chris Burgyone, of Springfield Striders, was a runner-up in 27:46, followed by Dan O'Boyle, of Saint Edmund Pacers, who was third in 27:52. Pacers' club-mate Odette Robson was second to Glover in the ladies' race (32:00) and first veteran.

Results

Top 20 men: 1 A Ridley (Birchfield Harriers) 27:21; 2 C Burgoyne (Springfield Striders) 27:46; 3 D O'Boyle (Saint Edmund Pacers) 27:52; 4 J Gunn (Colchester Harriers) 28:16; 5 J Robson (Pacers, first junior) 28:28; 6 M McKeown (Col/Harr) 28:30; 7 K Hayles (Sudbury Joggers) 28:41; 8 A Howlett (Framlingham Flyers, first over-40) 28:55; 9 T Cresswell (Col/Harr) 29:02; 10 D Widdowson (Hadleigh Hares) 29:14.

11 J Wright (Col/Har) 29:18; 12 C Poulding (Pacers) 29:22; 13 A Coughlan (Vegan Runners) 29:23; 14 J Welsh (Un) 29:34; 15 S Mason (Haverhill) 29:44; 16 D Sheppard (Fram/Fly) 29:48; 17 S Williams (Stowmarket Striders) 30:02; 18 C Ridley (Col/Harr, first over-50) 30:10; 19 S Bayliss (Un) 30:16; 20 K Marley (Col/Harr) 30:18.

Top 10 ladies: 1 D Glover (Fram/Fly) 29:03; 2 O Robson (Pacers, first over-40) 32:00; 3 J Gooderham (Pacers) 32:23; 4 Millie Jordan-Lee (Stowmarket, first junior) 33:41; 5 C Ward Sell (Un) 33:45; 6 J Kading (Stowmarket) 33:50; 7 J Clarry (Pacers) 34:02; 8 K Millard 34:30; 9 A Moule (Un) 34:54; 10 M Lewis (Un) 35:04.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

