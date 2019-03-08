Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson scored deep into stoppage-time to secure Ipswich Town a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Janoi Donacien drives the ball forwards against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Janoi Donacien drives the ball forwards against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

FIRST HALF FRUSTRATION

It's hard to remember a first half so devoid of incident.

There were ironic cheers when Wimbledon defender Rod McDonald lashed a shot into Row Z from miles out in the 32nd minute. That's because it was the game's first shot.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert had ditched his early season 4-4-2 experiment, Kayden Jackson dropping to the bench, and reverted back to his preferred system of 4-3-3.

Anthony Georgiou retrieves the ball as Town look for the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Anthony Georgiou retrieves the ball as Town look for the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

That meant three v three in a congested midfield. Town's wingers - Idris El Mizouni and Danny Rowe - were well-looked after by Wimbledon's wing-backs. Lone striker James Norwood was left battling three centre-backs on his own.

The Blues had a lot of the ball in the opening exchanges but were far too ponderous with it. Lambert's declaration his side will play 'rock and roll' football couldn't have been further from the truth.

If the play on the pitch was tentative, the mood in the stands was pensive.

Andre Dozzell had barely affected the game before he slid Norwood away with a well-weighed through ball in the 37th minute. Norwood tried to dink the keeper, but Nathan Trott stuck out a hand to turn the ball around the post.

Ed Sheeran celebrates James Norwood's goal to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ed Sheeran celebrates James Norwood's goal to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

It was at that moment you began to fear a long evening was ahead.

SCHOOLBOY STUFF

Wimbledon, who hadn't shown a great deal of attacking intent, scored in the 41st minute. As so often is the case with Ipswich, they shot themselves in the foot.

Kayden Jackson volleys home the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson volleys home the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

After a long ball up the line was helped inside, all the blue shirts in the box were drawn to striker Michael Folivi like bees to honey. The Watford loanee held the ball up smartly with his back to goal and laid it off for on-running left wingback Nesta Guiness-Walker to fire home.

Janoi Donacien, who looked a bag of nerves all game, was the most guilty party for being completely unaware of the danger behind him.

The Blues had just heaped a whole load of extra pressure on their shoulders.

Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates the 2-1 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates the 2-1 victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

SPURRED ON

New boy Anthony Georgiou, who had only arrived on loan from Tottenham the day before, replaced El Mizouni at the break.

The 22-year-old left-winger immediately injected some life into the side with his direct running, dangerous low crosses and set-pieces deliveries.

Town were playing with far more intensity. Several balls flashed across the box. Rowe lashed wide in the area. Myles Kenlock darted inside and tested the keeper.

James Norwood heads Town level at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM James Norwood heads Town level at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

On the hour mark, Kayden Jackson came on for the ineffective Dozzell and Town went two up top. Then, with little more than 20 minutes to go, Alan Judge came on for Rowe.

LEAVING IT LATE

The breakthrough arrived in the 81st minute.

Nathan Trott saves a James Norwood effort late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Nathan Trott saves a James Norwood effort late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

First, the referee and linesman took an age to award a corner to the Blues after the ball was hacked clear tight to the byline.

Judge swung the set-piece to the far post and Norwood single-mindedly powered his way through traffic to head home from close-range. A goal scored through sheer desire and bravery.

The mood changed. The crowd urged the team on for a winner. Lambert's men press pushed forwards in numbers. A huge roar of encouragement went up when the fourth official's board showed five minutes of added time.

After four minutes of those had been played, there was a lengthy bout of head tennis. Cole Skuse hooked the ball hopefully forwards, it bounced in the box and Jackson lashed the ball inside the near post to raise the Portman Road roof.

Nesta Guinness-Walker celebrates after giving the visitors the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Nesta Guinness-Walker celebrates after giving the visitors the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

For the second game in a row, Town had left it late after a great deal of frustration. Successful sides find a way.

RESTING THE CAPTAIN

This was only the third time captain Luke Chambers has been named as a substitute for Ipswich Town.

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Prior to this, he had started 308 out of 327 league and play-off games for the club. He's only missed 17 through injury or suspension.

It was a big call from Lambert, who has repeatedly insisted that the soon to be 34-year-old will no longer be able to play every game.

His replacement, James Wilson, had a solid match at the back.

Lambert's squad is starting to look strong. He asked owner Marcus Evans to deliver three signings and has been given them, with full-back Kane Vincent-Young, left-sided specialist Georgiou and striker Will Keane - who signed a one-year deal yesterday - all added this week.

Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan, Judge, Emyr Huws, Vincent-Young and Keane are all to get up to speed. Toto Nsiala, Luke Garbutt, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, Tristan Nydam and Freddie Sears are all to come back from injuries over the coming weeks and months.