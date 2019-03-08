Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Five reasons why U's could finally celebrate promotion

PUBLISHED: 10:42 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 01 August 2019

Bags of experience: Frank Nouble, celebrating a goal against Newport, with defender Tom Eastman. Both should be key men for the U's this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bags of experience: Frank Nouble, celebrating a goal against Newport, with defender Tom Eastman. Both should be key men for the U's this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United will be hoping to secure promotion, at the fourth time of asking since being relegated in 2016, again with John McGreal at the helm. The signs look encouraging for the 2019-20 campaign.

Harry Pell, firing home a penalty against Notts County, is fighting fit. Picture: STEVE WALLERHarry Pell, firing home a penalty against Notts County, is fighting fit. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Here are five reasons why the U's are looking in good shape for the upcoming season.

1 GOALKEEPER

The arrival of Dean Gerken could prove a masterstroke. The return of the keeper who did so much to steer the U's into the Championship in 2006 - including his two fine one-on-one saves on the final day 0-0 draw at Yeovil - should give a steadying influence to the U's backline. The team often looked bit shaky with Rene Gilmartin (now Bristol City) and Dillon Barnes (now QPR) between the sticks last term, with a few too many individual errors, but Ethan Ross impressed at the back end of the season and should give good competition to Gerken.

Dean Gerken, back at Colchester United and a reason why the U's might win promotionDean Gerken, back at Colchester United and a reason why the U's might win promotion

2 DEFENCE

Despite the departure of Frankie Kent to Peterborough, the U's, in my opinion, still have two of the best centre-halves in the fourth tier. The vast experience of Tom Eastman and Luke Prosser should again prove invaluable in a promotion quest, while Ryan Jackson and Kane Vincent-Young are two of the best full-backs/wing-backs in League Two. New recruits Oman Sowunmi (from Yeovil) and Danny Collinge (from VfB Stuttgart) should also help, and Ollie Kensdale is maturing into a good defender.

You may also want to watch:

3 A FIT HARRY PELL

A main reason why the U's missed out on automatic promotion last season was the absence of the injured Harry Pell - the ex-Cheltenham midfielder missed the last three months of the season, his last appearance being a 3-0 win over his old club Cheltenham on February 9. But Pell is fighting fit again, which is terrific news for the U's.

4 EXCITING COURTNEY

Star man Sammie Szmodics may have gone, but the U's have a ready-made crowd replacement as a crowd favourite in Courtney Senior. Every Colchester supporter wishes Szmodics all the best at his new club Bristol City, and his bubbly enthusiasm, non-stop running and ability to score crucial goals will be badly missed. However, Senior had a good end to last season, and looks like he can plug the gap left by Szmodics, in terms of creativity and contributing a few goals. Summer recruits Jevani Brown (from Cambridge), Paris Cowan-Hall (from Wycombe) and Luke Gambin (from Luton) also look set to play big roles.

5 GOALS

Frank Nouble and Luke Norris are powerful strikers who have the ability to ruffle opposing defences. Nouble was consistent all season and bagged nine goals, while Norris will be hoping to rediscover the sort of form that saw him score seven goals in his first nine games at the start of last season.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town set to sign defender Wilson after trial

James Wilson has made three appearances for Ipswich Town as a trialist. Photo: Steve Waller

Jury expected to retire in trial of pair accused of kicking and punching man

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Bury’s first – and last – independent sports shop closes its doors

Intersport owner Ian Dalrymple outside his former Whiting Street shop Picture: ARCHANT

Teen caught on stolen motorbike after Gumtree seller’s shed burgled

A Honda CRF motorbike similar to the one stolen from the gardan shed of an Ipswich resident Picture: BRUCE BENEDICT

Terror suspect who caused evacuation of 60 homes has police detention extended

A reduced cordon remains in place on Normanshurst Close in Lowestoft on Monday, July 29. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists