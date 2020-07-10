E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Temporary ‘five substitute’ rule could be retained for entire 2020/21 season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

Clubs may be able to make five subs next season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Clubs may be able to make five subs next season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Football’s law-makers appear set to extend the newly trialled ‘five substitute’ rule for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) introduced the temporary change in May to aid teams in leagues restarting amid the coronavirus crisis.

Clubs were left with heavily congested schedules and limited time for players to regain fitness after months on the sidelines, with the move designed to prevent injury.

Leagues could adopt the temporary rules at their own discretion, with the Premier League and EFL both opting to do so.

You may also want to watch:

It’s now being widely reported the IFAB Technical Committee will grant the power for the rule to be extended for the whole of next season, due to the likelihood of similarly congested schedules due to the late start to the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League and EFL again opt to use the rule.

MORE: ‘It would have to be a good offer’ – Ex-Town boss Royle open to a football return

The rule has had its critics, notably Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson who has said he believes the temporary change benefits richer clubs with deeper squads.

As things stand EFL clubs are considering two potential start dates for next season – August 29 and September 12.

The hope is for limited numbers of supporters to be able to return to stadiums by September, with social distancing rules in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man admits 20 sex offences involving children as young as seven years old

David Brown pleaded guilty to 20 sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Doorstep portraits from Ipswich street offer glimpse into life in lockdown

Philip King took photos of people in Ipswich exercising during the coronavirus lockdown. Tom, Peta, Teddy and Julie were having a walk through the local fields which they discovered during the lockdown period. Picture: PHILIP JC KING

LOOK: Brightest comet for more than 20 years spotted in Suffolk skies

Comet Neowise is will appear dimmer later in July, but should have a orange-coloured head and a tail in the 'two o'clock' position when seen in the sky Picture: GARY EDWARDS

Teenage girl arrested after allegedly attacking police officer

Police arrested three people after a disturbance in Jaywick Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds man denies dangerous dog charge

Jake Goddard denied a dangerous dog charge at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN