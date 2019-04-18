When will Ipswich Town’s League One fixtures be released and when does the 2019/20 season start?

Sunny

18 April, 2019 - 06:00
Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will find out their League One schedule on June 20, 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will find out their League One schedule on June 20, 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will play in the third tier of English football for the first time in 62 years next season – and they don’t have long to wait before discovering who they’ll play and when as they try to bounce back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

With just four games left of their time in the Championship following relegation, Town players and staff will soon be off for their summer holidays before returning to training and a pre-season trip to Germany at the start of July.

MORE: Bookies backing Town to get promoted from League One

Before then, Paul Lambert and his squad will find out the club's first third tier schedule since 1957 when the EFL fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 20.

The 2019/20 season will kick off on Saturday, August 3, with the first round of the Carabao Cup set for the week of August 12.

MORE: Town season ticket prices slashed for 2019/20 campaign

Town will hope to bounce back to the Championship automatically, but should they have to take the play-off route, the League One final will be at Wembley on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Blues will also play in the Checkatrade Trophy for the first time, plus participate in the FA Cup First Round, but those dates are yet to be confirmed.

