Town fixture switch... new date for Charlton clash
PUBLISHED: 14:41 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 08 November 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Town will host Charlton Athletic at Portman Road on Saturday, November 28, 3pm.
The League One clash was originally set to take place on 10 October, but international call-ups saw the fixture postponed.
A new date of 22 December was set, but after both clubs exited the FA Cup yesterday, the date of the game has once again moved.
