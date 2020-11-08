E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Town fixture switch... new date for Charlton clash

PUBLISHED: 14:41 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 08 November 2020

Town have switched their clash with Charlton

Town have switched their clash with Charlton

PA Archive/PA Images

Town will host Charlton Athletic at Portman Road on Saturday, November 28, 3pm.

The League One clash was originally set to take place on 10 October, but international call-ups saw the fixture postponed.

You may also want to watch:

A new date of 22 December was set, but after both clubs exited the FA Cup yesterday, the date of the game has once again moved.

WATCH Offside or offside? Town lose to Pompey

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town fixture switch... new date for Charlton clash

Town have switched their clash with Charlton

How we commemorated Remembrance Sunday with scaled-back services

The civic party arrive in Christchurch Park. Led by the Town Sergeant, from left, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther Pinkerton; the Mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; chairman of the Ipswich Royal British Legion, John Downie; and the Venerable Rhiannon King, Archdeacon of Ipswich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch! Offside... Or offside? Town bow out of FA Cup, here are the highlights

Town go out of the FA Cup to a late goal

Housebuilder gives youth football team £500 for new kit

Linden Homes has given Stowupland Falcons a £500 grant to pay for new match kit for the club's under-12s team. Picture: LINDEN HOMES