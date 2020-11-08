Breaking

Town fixture switch... new date for Charlton clash

Town have switched their clash with Charlton PA Archive/PA Images

Town will host Charlton Athletic at Portman Road on Saturday, November 28, 3pm.

The League One clash was originally set to take place on 10 October, but international call-ups saw the fixture postponed.

A new date of 22 December was set, but after both clubs exited the FA Cup yesterday, the date of the game has once again moved.

