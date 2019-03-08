E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Ipswich visit Fleetwood for the first time in their history in battle of first v third

PUBLISHED: 12:49 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 05 October 2019

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are at Highbury Stadium this afternoon to take on Fleetwood Town (kick-off 3pm).

Ipswich enter the game sitting top of the table after 10 games of their season, while Fleetwood are four points further back in third.

The two sides have never met before but do so as equals following the Cod Army's meteoric rise up the football pyramid from the non-league game.

Town boss Paul Lambert is expecting a tough encounter.

"It's a tough game but every game's hard," Lambert said.

"We're always going to be the big club that people want to take on and this one's going to be no different.

"For us it's a tough game but it is for them as well. If we keep on doing what we're doing then hopefully we'll get another win

"We're in really good form at the moment and we go into every game trying to win."

You can follow the game live right here.

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

