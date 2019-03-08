Matchday Live: Ipswich visit Fleetwood for the first time in their history in battle of first v third

Ipswich Town are at Highbury Stadium this afternoon to take on Fleetwood Town (kick-off 3pm).

Ipswich enter the game sitting top of the table after 10 games of their season, while Fleetwood are four points further back in third.

The two sides have never met before but do so as equals following the Cod Army's meteoric rise up the football pyramid from the non-league game.

Town boss Paul Lambert is expecting a tough encounter.

"It's a tough game but every game's hard," Lambert said.

"We're always going to be the big club that people want to take on and this one's going to be no different.

"For us it's a tough game but it is for them as well. If we keep on doing what we're doing then hopefully we'll get another win

"We're in really good form at the moment and we go into every game trying to win."

