Ratings: How thw Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Fleetwood

The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town extended their lead at the top of League One with a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

James Norwood goes off injured during the second half at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix James Norwood goes off injured during the second half at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Tomas Holy

The Czech was quick off his line early on to snuff out danger and made one superb grab from a corner to stop Harry Souttar steaming in. Came and spilled one and flapped at another at the start of second half, the latter being given as a foul, but he served his side well as a calming presence as he claimed balls in the closing stages. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Played one brilliant diagonal for Garbutt to run onto and shoot wide and was his usual calm and collected self throughout. Did well when it came to standing his man up and toe poking balls away from their feet and made some good defensive headers late on. 7

James Wilson walks off after being shown the red card for a second bookable offence late on at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix James Wilson walks off after being shown the red card for a second bookable offence late on at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

An excellent display from the skipper. He was superb in the air throughout the game and started early with two good early headers in the opening minutes. He then made an even better contribution as he won the ball again to stop the ball reaching Jimmy Dunne. Stuck out a brilliant leg to stop Ched Evans' pass when Town were over-run at the back and continued in that manner throughout. Took a boot in the face late on as he made yet another clearance before celebrating wildly with the away fans. 8

James Wilson

Another good afternoon for the Welshman ended early when he picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time. Before then he was his usual self throughout, winning headers and being in the right place at the right time. Made one big header to deny Paddy Madden. 6

James Wilson is show the red card for a second bookable offence late on at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix James Wilson is show the red card for a second bookable offence late on at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Kane Vincent-Young

Replaced at the break but, before then, was in control at right wing-back. Got back superbly to, with complete control, turn a dangerous ball behind and looked to the repeat the trick from a week ago as he stepped his way inside with his quick feet and looked to shoot before being crowded out. Went off with a minor groin problem. 6

Luke Garbutt

A big contribution once again from the Everton loanee. His free-kick was again spilled by the goalkeeper for Jackson to follow up and score, while he was comfortable in all he did throughout the afternoon. Had one shot flash wide and a brilliant cross headed over by Norwood. His time at Ipswich has been about goals, assists and offensive contributions but we saw his defensive capabilities today. 8

Tempers flare as Gwion Edwards is set upon by Danny Andrew after a rash challenge on Paul Coutts at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Tempers flare as Gwion Edwards is set upon by Danny Andrew after a rash challenge on Paul Coutts at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

A solid display once again from the experienced midfielder, who moved out of defence having started at the back last weekend. Was first to loose balls and linked up well with Downes in the middle of the pitch. Was booked for a lunge on Josh Morris when he clearly got the ball and made a brilliant block to stop a goalbound shot at the start of the second period. 7

Flynn Downes

Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Like Skuse, he was quick onto loose balls and linked up well with his midfield partner. This display was perhaps not to the extremely high standards he set at the start of the campaign but still a positive contribution. 7

Jon Nolan

The midfielder struggled to get into the game in the opening 45 minutes as the Blues found it hard to get the ball down and play in the final third but, just as he did a week ago against Tranmere, he was a force in the second half. He was neat on the ball, clever with his passing and should have had a penalty when he was chopped down in the box. 7

Kayden Jackson

Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

The match-winner again, with his goal taking him onto six for the season. His first opening saw him charge away but opt to square to Nolan rather than shoot but he was soon on the sheet as followed up Garbutt's spilled free-kick. Should probably have had a penalty for a foul by Souttar, although contact could well have come outside the box, but did eventually win one after Jimmy Dunne brought him down. He stuttered on his run up but side-footed wide. Continued to run and run, offering a presence in the final third. 7

James Norwood

Was booked for a lunge in on Paul Coutts during the opening period as he found the physical battle with the Fleetwood defence a tough one to win. He did win some good headers but became frustrated as the half went on. Headed over following a cross from Garbutt and missed another one-on-one after robbing Dunne and running towards goal. Is now set for surgery on a nagging groin issue which he has been playing through for some time. 5

Gwion Edwards (for Vincent-Young, 46)

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Slotted in as a right wing-back and his first act was to make a good headed clearance from a corner. He scuttled up and down the right flank well and helped push Ipswich up the pitch and defend at the back. 6

Danny Rowe (for Norwood, 71)

On for Norwood in a role just off of Jackson, with his biggest contributions being some neat touches to keep possession as Ipswich looked to keep it away from the hists and run out the clock. 5

Emyr Huws (for Jackson, 90+3)

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

On to provide some additional height in the wake of Wilson's dismissal and had some good touches to ease pressure. n/a