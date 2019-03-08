E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Too many are missing... I won't do it' - Lambert on postponing Wycombe game after Dozzell and Downes are called up

PUBLISHED: 11:47 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 04 October 2019

Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes have been called up for international duty. Picture: ARCHANT

Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes have been called up for international duty. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell have been named in the England Under 20s squad for games later this month.

Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSFlynn Downes pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The pair will take part in games away in Italy and at home to the Czech Republic on October 10 and 14 respectively.

They join Alan Judge (Republic of Ireland), Anthony Georgiou (Cyprus) and Armando Dobra (Albania Under 19s) in being called up for the October internationals, with the Blues already opting to postpone their game with Wycombe, scheduled for October 12.

Speaking on Thursday, manager Paul Lambert insisted there was no other decision to make given so many players would be missing from his squad.

"We have too many players missing," Lambert said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: To play or not to play, that is the question - Should Lambert trust his weakened squad or postpone Wycombe clash?

"Maybe Downes, maybe Dozzell, maybe Judge, Dobra, Idris (El Mizouni), Anthony. That's six straight away and that's too many for me to treat any game lightly. I won't do it.

"We want to go with our strongest possible hand to play and that's just too many players missing."

The visit to Oxford, scheduled for November 16, is also likely to be postponed due to international call-ups.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists