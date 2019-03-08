'Too many are missing... I won't do it' - Lambert on postponing Wycombe game after Dozzell and Downes are called up

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell have been named in the England Under 20s squad for games later this month.

The pair will take part in games away in Italy and at home to the Czech Republic on October 10 and 14 respectively.

They join Alan Judge (Republic of Ireland), Anthony Georgiou (Cyprus) and Armando Dobra (Albania Under 19s) in being called up for the October internationals, with the Blues already opting to postpone their game with Wycombe, scheduled for October 12.

Speaking on Thursday, manager Paul Lambert insisted there was no other decision to make given so many players would be missing from his squad.

"We have too many players missing," Lambert said.

"Maybe Downes, maybe Dozzell, maybe Judge, Dobra, Idris (El Mizouni), Anthony. That's six straight away and that's too many for me to treat any game lightly. I won't do it.

"We want to go with our strongest possible hand to play and that's just too many players missing."

The visit to Oxford, scheduled for November 16, is also likely to be postponed due to international call-ups.