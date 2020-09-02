Report: Town star Downes could go out on loan if he signs for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have had two bids rejected for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young midfielder star Flynn Downes could be sent out on loan if he does depart Ipswich Town for Crystal Palace, it has been reported.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flynn Downes is fouled by Dele Ali during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes is fouled by Dele Ali during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Town have turned down two bids from Palace for their prized asset, with their valuation of around £2m being a long way from Town’s. Marcus Evans is thought to want around £8m for his all-action star, taking into account add-ons.

Downes himself is said to have told Town’s top brass that he’s keen on the move.

MORE: Flynn Downes tells Ipswich Town he is keen on move to Crystal Palace

And a report by The Athletic claims Downes wouldn’t go straight into the first team picture at Selhurst Park, but rather go out on loan.

While Town would of course be interested in having Downes back at Portman Road in such a scenario, it’s understood that Palace would want him playing at Championship level at least.

Yesterday, Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, confirmed the club had rejected two bids.

He said: “We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation,” said O’Neill.

“Marcus (Evans, club owner] rejected them straightaway and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position.

“Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation there is no decision to make.

MORE: ‘We certainly don’t welcome offers for him’ – Town chief O’Neill on Palace bids for Downes

“We want to keep Flynn here because he is seen as a key part of our plans. We certainly don’t welcome offers for him but we have to be realistic and accept that the good, young players we have here are going to attract interest. That doesn’t mean we have to sell them and the owner has proved that.

“Flynn understands the situation and is just getting on with his football. He’s been here 10 years, come through the academy and is now a first-team regular and, in all that time, he has been fully committed to the club.

“While he’s here, it will always be that way because that’s the sort of person he is.”