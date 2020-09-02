E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Report: Town star Downes could go out on loan if he signs for Crystal Palace

PUBLISHED: 13:50 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 02 September 2020

Crystal Palace have had two bids rejected for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Crystal Palace have had two bids rejected for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Young midfielder star Flynn Downes could be sent out on loan if he does depart Ipswich Town for Crystal Palace, it has been reported.

Flynn Downes is fouled by Dele Ali during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture PagepixFlynn Downes is fouled by Dele Ali during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Town have turned down two bids from Palace for their prized asset, with their valuation of around £2m being a long way from Town’s. Marcus Evans is thought to want around £8m for his all-action star, taking into account add-ons.

Downes himself is said to have told Town’s top brass that he’s keen on the move.

MORE: Flynn Downes tells Ipswich Town he is keen on move to Crystal Palace

And a report by The Athletic claims Downes wouldn’t go straight into the first team picture at Selhurst Park, but rather go out on loan.

While Town would of course be interested in having Downes back at Portman Road in such a scenario, it’s understood that Palace would want him playing at Championship level at least.

Yesterday, Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, confirmed the club had rejected two bids.

He said: “We have received two bids for Flynn over the last week or two but they are nowhere near the club’s valuation,” said O’Neill.

“Marcus (Evans, club owner] rejected them straightaway and he has spoken personally to Flynn to make him aware of the club’s position.

“Every player strives to play at the highest level and Flynn is no different. We fully understand why a move to the Premier League would appeal to him but until the club receives an offer that meets our valuation there is no decision to make.

MORE: ‘We certainly don’t welcome offers for him’ – Town chief O’Neill on Palace bids for Downes

“We want to keep Flynn here because he is seen as a key part of our plans. We certainly don’t welcome offers for him but we have to be realistic and accept that the good, young players we have here are going to attract interest. That doesn’t mean we have to sell them and the owner has proved that.

“Flynn understands the situation and is just getting on with his football. He’s been here 10 years, come through the academy and is now a first-team regular and, in all that time, he has been fully committed to the club.

“While he’s here, it will always be that way because that’s the sort of person he is.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

Urgent survey ordered at 137-year-old iconic water tower after structural damage found

Colchester's historic Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Man and woman punched during late night assault

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

WATCH: Men caught pushing over bin in town centre in video

The two men can be seen in the video struggling to tip the bin over in Haverhill. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMAN

Whitton 16-year-old becomes the youngest ever player to score in the FA Cup

Mydas Smalls is congratulated by his Whitton United team-mates after scoring against Ipswich Wanderers last night. Picture: PAUL VOLLER