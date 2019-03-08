'They were massive for me... of course I want to play' - Downes on potential Luton return

Flynn Downes is looking forward to returning to Luton Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/LTFC Archant

Flynn Downes wants to be involved when Ipswich Town play Luton in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Flynn Downes battling with Jordan Willis in the second half against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes battling with Jordan Willis in the second half against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues travel to Kenilworth Road to take on the newly-promoted Championship side, offering Downes the opportunity to return to a club he spent time with during the 2017/18 season.

His loan at Luton saw him win promotion from League Two and gain valuable experience during his 10-game spell and, while Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has promised changes for this game, Downes wants to play.

"Of course I want to play again, especially at Luton," he said.

Flynn Downes, pictured during his time at Luton. Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes, pictured during his time at Luton. Picture Pagepix

"They were good to me when I was there and I want to play. A lot of the same boys are there and I still speak to most of them.

"I had some big memories there and it was absolutely massive for me.

"I don't think my mind was in the best of situations at that time so I think I needed a little change.

"Mick McCarthy knew what was right for me and I needed a little change and it really helped me start enjoying my football again."

Downes has certainly enjoyed his football at the start of this season, putting in two excellent displays against Burton and Sunderland.

Both have come alongside Cole Skuse, with the youngster enjoying his partnership with the veteran midfielder.

"It's a bit of a change, playing in a 4-4-2, but we're both enjoying it because we work well together.

"He helps me a lot because he's the experienced lad so he gives me bits of advice.

"It's good to play with him."