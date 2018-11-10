Heavy Showers

Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

PUBLISHED: 10:14 12 November 2018

Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Flynn Downes has been called into the England U20 for their game with Germany in Colchester next week.

Flynn Downes is in the England U20s squad. Picture: Steve WallerFlynn Downes is in the England U20s squad. Picture: Steve Waller

The teenager was originally on standby but has now been called into a squad also including Ipswich Town team-mates Trevoh Chalobah and Andre Dozzell.

Downes has impressed during Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge of Ipswich, starting both in the middle of midfield and taking on the responsibility of taking set-pieces.

Tayo Edun, who was on the bench for both games under Lambert, remains on standby.

STUART WATSON: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Ipswich Town academy coach Titus Bramble will assist England U20 boss Paul Simpson. Photo: ArchantIpswich Town academy coach Titus Bramble will assist England U20 boss Paul Simpson. Photo: Archant

The game at Colchester’s Jobserve Community Stadium takes place on Monday evening, with Ipswich Town academy coach Titus Bramble part of manager Paul Simpson’s staff for the encounter.

Former Town defender Bramble, who went on to play in the Premier League for Newcastle, Wigan and Sunderland, is Town’s Under-16 manager and is currently working on his coaching badges alongside Kieron Dyer.

Dyer, who is the club’s joint U18 manager, was invited to assist England U20 boss Paul Simpson ahead of the recent games against Italy and the Czech Republic.

KARL FULLER: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Andre Dozzell is also in the squad. Photo: Steve WallerAndre Dozzell is also in the squad. Photo: Steve Waller

The former England international explained that The FA are keen to get former top level players from recent eras involved in coaching England’s next generation of young talent rather than losing them to first-team management roles or media work.

Dozzell won his first U20s cap in last month’s 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic, Chelsea loanee Chalobah having made his first appearance at that level in September.

Original England U20s squad: Will Huffer (Leeds United), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth), Nathan Trott (West Ham United), Tom Edwards (Stoke City), Reece James (Wigan Athletic, loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City), Easah Suliman (FC Emmen, loan from Aston Villa), Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town, loan from Chelsea), Ben Wilmot (Watford), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town), Elliot Embleton (Grimsby Town, loan from Sunderland), Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion), Adam Lewis (Liverpool), Joe Willock (Arsenal), Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria), Grady Diangana (West Ham United), Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion), Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers), George Hirst (OH Leuven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).

Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

