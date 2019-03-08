E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Injury concern for Ipswich Town after Downes limps out of England duty

PUBLISHED: 08:57 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 15 October 2019

Flynn Downes limped out of England duty on Monday night. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town have an injury concerns over midfielder Flynn Downes after he limped out of England duty last night.

The midfielder came on as a second-half substitute during England Under 20s' 3-0 loss to Czech Republic but left the game early, limping off with a few minutes to go following an innocuous-looking incident off the ball.

He will now return to Ipswich for an assessment ahead of Sunday's trip to Accrington Stanley.

Downes was making his second appearance for the young England side, having started in Italy at the end of last week. His Town team-mate Andre Dozzell started both games, with Downes coming on in his place after 65 minutes of the game at London Road.

Downes has been a key member of Paul Lambert's Ipswich side during the early weeks of the season, starting all 11 league games.

Speaking recently, first-team coach Matt Gill insisted his international call-up was a just reward for his good form at the start of the campaign.

"I'm chuffed for Flynn and Dozzer," Gill said.

"Flynn has been fantastic for us this season and it's great that he has got the international recognition for the way he has been playing.

"It was a great first game for him and Dozzer to be involved with as well, against Italy away.

"Flynn has played a lot of games this season so we will have to manage the load but every week he's covering the most ground."

