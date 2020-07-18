Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Downes linked to Palace as Blues ‘hold out for £4m’

Flynn Downes has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, with the Blues said to be ‘holding out for £4million’ for the academy product.

Flynn Downes, pictured in action against Crystal Palace in August 2017. Picture: PA Flynn Downes, pictured in action against Crystal Palace in August 2017. Picture: PA

The Athletic are reporting the 21-year-old to be a Palace target, at a time when the Selhurst Park club are actively looking to reduce the age of their squad by bringing in a raft of young players.

The report also suggests the Blues want a fee of £4million for the central midfielder, who was arguably Ipswich’s top performer during their 11th-placed League One finish.

Downes is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022, with Town holding the option to extend that deal by a further year. Speaking recently, general manager Lee O’Neill insisted Town are in no rush to tie him down to an extended contract.

West Ham have previously been linked with a move for Downes, who has also previously been mentioned in connection with Arsenal.

Town moved to tie down another of their key youngsters earlier in the summer, handing Luke Woolfenden a contract until 2024.