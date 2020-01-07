Poll

'I don't really take any notice' - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes insists he is focused only on the Blues' promotion push - as a number of clubs, including Premier League West Ham, are said to be considering a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Downes, 20, has been one of Town's stand-out players so far this season, attracting interest from Championship duo QPR and Fulham, with West Ham now also said to be tracking him.

But the combative youngster says that, while it's a good confidence boost, he's concentrating on fuelling Town's bid to bounce straight back to the Championship.

He told the club's website: "I've heard the stuff that's been mentioned but I don't really take any notice of it.

"Speculation is all part of the game and while it's nice to hear and gives the confidence a bit of a boost, I don't take much interest in it.

"One day I'd love to play in the Premier League but every player will tell you that. It's been my dream since I was a kid but I'm not getting ahead of myself.

"The only thing that I'm concerned about now is getting back to winning ways here and helping the boys get promoted."