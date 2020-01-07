E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

'I don't really take any notice' - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

PUBLISHED: 12:44 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 07 January 2020

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Young Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes insists he is focused only on the Blues' promotion push - as a number of clubs, including Premier League West Ham, are said to be considering a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Downes, 20, has been one of Town's stand-out players so far this season, attracting interest from Championship duo QPR and Fulham, with West Ham now also said to be tracking him.

But the combative youngster says that, while it's a good confidence boost, he's concentrating on fuelling Town's bid to bounce straight back to the Championship.

MORE: Time to trim, boosting the promotion push and contracts to consider... How busy will the January transfer window be for Ipswich Town?

He told the club's website: "I've heard the stuff that's been mentioned but I don't really take any notice of it.

"Speculation is all part of the game and while it's nice to hear and gives the confidence a bit of a boost, I don't take much interest in it.

"One day I'd love to play in the Premier League but every player will tell you that. It's been my dream since I was a kid but I'm not getting ahead of myself.

MORE: 'We might need them here' - Taylor on possibility of loan exits

"The only thing that I'm concerned about now is getting back to winning ways here and helping the boys get promoted."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Non-League Podcast: With Leiston boss Glen Driver.... full circle, Leiston to Braintree and back

Glen Driver

Bacon on the Blues: Perhaps we’ve found our level... NO! I can’t believe I’m even thinking it

Teddy Bishop in action in Town's EFL Trophy defeat against Exeter. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists