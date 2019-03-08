E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We had them where we wanted them,,, we have to learn to punish teams' - Downes on Sunderland draw

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 11 August 2019

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal with teammates James Norwood, Flynn Downes and Janoi Donacien looking on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal with teammates James Norwood, Flynn Downes and Janoi Donacien looking on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Midfielder Flynn Downes believes Ipswich Town need to learn to 'punish teams' in the wake of their 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Flynn Downes impressed again against Sunderland. Picture PagepixFlynn Downes impressed again against Sunderland. Picture Pagepix

The Blues took the lead in front of more than 24,000 fans at Portman Road through Luke Garbutt but failed to add to their advantage despite having numerous first-half chances.

They were punished after the break as Lynden Gooch profited from Luke Chambers' error, with Downes frustrated he and his team-mates were unable to take the game away from the Black Cats.

"We're massively disappointed because I think we had them where we wanted them, especially in the first half," Downes said.

"We exploited their weaknesses and we're disappointed not to be two up, which came back to haunt us.

"We need to learn to punish teams because the 1-0 lead is not enough to secure a win, especially in this league.

"We'll work on that at the training ground and go again.

"We have to get that winning mentality back again and hopefully we can do that on Tuesday."

Next up for the Blues is Tuesday night's visit to Luton in the Carabao Cup.

