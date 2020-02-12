'We need to win all of them... simple as that' - Downes on Town's stalling promotion bid

Flynn Downes knows Ipswich Town need to be faultless at home if they are to achieve promotion this season. Picture PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Flynn Downes admitted Ipswich Town may need to win all nine of their remaining home games if they are to achieve their promotion dream this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden were linked with moves to the Premier League during the January window Photo: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden were linked with moves to the Premier League during the January window Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Blues currently find themselves outside of the League One play-off places following a prolonged run of poor form which has seen them win only five of their last 20 league games, only bettering the records of bottom three clubs Tranmere, Bolton and Southend as well as 18th-placed MK Dons during that run.

Nine of their remaining games are at Portman Road, a venue where they have won just five of their 13 games this season, but Downes believes Ipswich may need to finish the season with a 100 per cent record to overcome the fact all of the sides immediately above and below them have games in hand as the campaign reaches its business end.

MORE: Stu says - Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon

Speaking after the Blues' 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, Downes said: "We've got 13 games left so there are still a lot of games. We have nine at home so we need to make them count.

Flynn Downes being shadowed at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes being shadowed at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

"Every game's important at this stage in the league and we should be coming here (Wimbledon) and getting three points, and that's that.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got nine home games left, so the home form is massive, especially at this point in the season. We just need the crowd to get behind us, like I say, we're all in this together.

"Nine home games, we need to win all of them, simple as that. Hopefully we'll get the fans behind us and get the wins."

When asked why he thinks the Blues have found things so tough over the last few months, he said: "I don't know, it's just not going for us at the minute.

"I think earlier on in the season we were getting the early goals and it was giving us a bit of momentum, but at the minute it's not going for us, we're not getting that early goal and teams are just hanging on in there like Wimbledon did, it is what it is.

MORE: Lambert on goalless draw at Wimbledon, Norwood's low confidence and his failed attempt to bring Wickham back to Ipswich

"It's not just the forwards, it's the whole team. The midfielders have got to chip in, the wing-backs have got to chip in, everyone's got to chip in. It's a team game at the end of the day.

"You can't just put all the blame on the strikers because they're working very hard. We've all got to chip in.

"All we need is a break. If we'd have got one here today early on, it could have been three or four, that's just the way it's going for us at the minute."